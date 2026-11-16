Ramayana Part 1 box office collection Day 11 Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 1,384 cr; beats Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 1 has surpassed RRR in worldwide collection. (Photo: World of Ramayana)

Despite completing over 10 days in theatres, director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 shows no signs of slowing as it continues its triumphant box-office run. In fact, it could become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time if it maintains the same momentum for another week or two. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana is currently performing even better than director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2.

On Sunday, November 15, the epic mythological action film recorded an India net collection of Rs 75 crore across 23,573 shows, marking a 2.9 per cent rise compared to Saturday’s Rs 72.90 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, Ramayana’s domestic net collection has climbed to Rs 760.60 crore, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 1,384.50 crore, surpassing RRR‘s (2022) lifetime collection of Rs 1,230 crore.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | The women of Ramayana make Rama and Ravana realise their fate and potential On Sunday, Ramayana witnessed an overall occupancy of 55.46 per cent for its Hindi 3D version. While the morning shows commenced with 41.23 per cent occupancy, the rate jumped to 70.15 per cent in the afternoon, before dipping slightly to 69.15 per cent in the evening and 41.31 per cent during night screenings. The film’s original Hindi version remained the biggest contributor to its Day 11 collection, earning Rs 55 crore. The Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu versions added Rs 5.75 crore, Rs 4.75 crore, Rs 5 crore and Rs 4.50 crore, respectively, taking the day’s total India net collection to Rs 75 crore. Currently, the epic mythological actioner is performing even better than the five highest-grossing Indian films ever. While the India nett collection of Dangal (2016), the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, on its second Sunday stood at Rs 32.04 crore, Dhurandhar 2 (2026) registered Rs 68.10 crore, Baahubali 2 (2017) Rs 65 crore, Pushpa 2 (2024) Rs 76.60 crore, and Dhurandhar (2025) Rs 58 crore on the corresponding days. ICYMI | The Ranbir Kapoor problem: Have we become too familiar with his screen persona? Also starring Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music for the epic mythological actioner. Live Updates Nov 16, 2026 08:32 AM IST Ramayana box office Day 11: Worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor's film reaches Rs 1,384.50 crore Ramayana continued its strong run overseas, collecting Rs 40 crore on Day 11 (Sunday). This takes its total overseas gross collection to Rs 475.50 crore. With this, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,384.50 crore. Nov 16, 2026 08:25 AM IST Ramayana box office Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer collects Rs 75 crore, crosses Rs 900 crore gross in India Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey, Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 75 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 11 (Sunday), running across 23,573 shows. With this, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 909 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 760.60 crore.

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