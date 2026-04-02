Ramayana teaser breakdown: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama immersing ashes, King Dashratha’s last words, Ravana’s Pushpaka Vimana

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana revealed its first teaser on Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. The actor’s character, Lord Rama, was introduced in a new teaser. Even without unveiling the looks of any other key characters, it has already created a lot of buzz ahead of the film’s release. Here are 5 important moments from the brand new teaser that are sure to catch fans’ attention.
The teaser begins with one of the most precious moments – the introduction of Lord Ram. While standing on the top of a mountain top, Ranbir Kapoor, as Lord Rama, has his divine bow in his hand, with sun rays emerging from behind. The next shot shows his back, walking inside the kingdom of Ayodhya, with everyone seeking blessings and showering flower petals on him. The video continues with Lord Rama Ram leaving Ayodhya for vanvaas with his brother Lakshman (Ravi Dubey) and Sita (Sai Pallavi).
A moment from Ramayana teaser A moment from Ramayana teaser
Lord Rama immerses ashes
Before passing away, King Dashratha had planned to crown his eldest son, Lord Rama, as the Prince of Ayodhya. The scene shows an intimate coronation moment between the father and son. However, Queen Kaikeyi insisted that her son Bharat be crowned instead, and that Rama should be exiled to the forest for 14 years. We also get a glimpse of Lord Rama immersig his late father’s ashes in the river as King Dashratha passed away after Rama had left for his vanvaas.
A moment from Ramayana teaser – Immersion of Dashratha’s ashes
The golden deer
Another pivotal moment in Ramayana’s teaser is when Lord Rama comes across a golden deer. He is unaware that the deer is teh shape shifting demon Maricha, who has taken this form on request of Ravana. While Rama and Lakshman are away following the golden deer, Ravana abducts Sita.
Golden deer moment
King Dashratha’s last words
After his son Rama was exiled, King Dashratha’s final moments were filled with sadness. While deep in sorrow over separation from his son, his last words before passing away were ‘Ram’. The scene shows the actor looking towards Ayodhya while hearing his father’s whisper ‘Ram’. He is seen in a boat with Lakshman and Sita, as Kevat takes them across the Ganges.
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A moment from Ramayana teaser
A glimpse of Ravana
The teaser of the upcoming mythological epic ends with a tiny glimpse of Ravana, played by Yash. While we don’t see his face, fans get a glimpse of his Pushpaka Vimana.
A glimpse of Ravana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is set to release on Diwali, this year. The film also stars Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.
Navya Kharbanda is an Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Commentator at The Indian Express, where she specializes in bridging the gap between classic Bollywood heritage and contemporary Gen-Z perspectives. Her work is characterized by a blend of nostalgia-driven analysis and on-the-ground reporting from major film festivals and industry events.
Experience & Professional Background
Navya is a prominent voice on The Indian Express entertainment desk, known for her ability to secure candid interviews with both legendary veterans and rising stars. Her career highlights include:
The Indian Express: Covers a wide range of topics from high-stakes box office analysis to in-depth celebrity profiles. She is a regular at major events like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
SCREEN Interviews: Navya has conducted a series of "exclusive conversations" for SCREEN, featuring industry stalwarts like Anupam Kher, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Suhasini Maniratnam.
Archival Reporting: She is noted for her sensitive handling of archival interviews and retrospectives, recently covering the legacy of late superstar Dharmendra and the career reflections of the late Satish Shah.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Navya’s beat is uniquely defined by her "Gen-Z Revisit" series, where she re-evaluates cult classics through a modern lens. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Retrospectives: Analyzing 80s and 90s landmarks like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Mohabbatein to explore how themes of romance and rebellion resonate with today’s youth.
Industry Insights: Tracking the career resurgences of actors (e.g., Akshaye Khanna) and the evolving dynamics of film production and distribution in the OTT era.
On-Set Dynamics: Reporting on behind-the-scenes stories from major productions, ranging from the technical challenges of Mirzapur: The Film to the work ethics of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan.
South Indian Cinema: Expanding her coverage to include the impact of regional icons and the rise of pan-Indian fantasy epics like Magadheera.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Navya Kharbanda has established her authority by consistently providing "Journalism of Courage" in the entertainment sphere. Whether she is interrogating the sexism in patriarchal classics or reporting on the fair-pay debates at international film festivals, her work prioritizes factual accuracy and critical objectivity. Her ability to synthesize deep industry history with modern audience trends makes her a trusted source for readers seeking both entertainment news and thoughtful cultural commentary. ... Read More