Ramayana teaser breakdown: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama immersing ashes, King Dashratha’s last words, Ravana’s Pushpaka Vimana

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana revealed its first teaser on Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. The actor’s character, Lord Rama, was introduced in a new teaser. Even without unveiling the looks of any other key characters, it has already created a lot of buzz ahead of the film’s release. Here are 5 important moments from the brand new teaser that are sure to catch fans’ attention.

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Introduction of Lord Rama

The teaser begins with one of the most precious moments – the introduction of Lord Ram. While standing on the top of a mountain top, Ranbir Kapoor, as Lord Rama, has his divine bow in his hand, with sun rays emerging from behind. The next shot shows his back, walking inside the kingdom of Ayodhya, with everyone seeking blessings and showering flower petals on him. The video continues with Lord Rama Ram leaving Ayodhya for vanvaas with his brother Lakshman (Ravi Dubey) and Sita (Sai Pallavi).