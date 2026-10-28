Ramayana AI row: What is Brahma AI used in English dubbing, and has it led to job losses?

Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana had its world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday. The dubbed English version of the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Rama, Sita, and Ravana, respectively, was screened at the grand event. However, leading up to the premiere, certain international critics flagged two key discrepancies from the native Hindi version — the English version is half an hour shorter than the Hindi one, and generative Artificial Intelligence has been used in the dubbing process.

The technology used in the dubbing process of Ramayana for its international versions is called Brahma AI. Developed by producer Namit Malhotra’s multiple Oscar-winning Special Effects company, Prime Focus, Brahma AI became a unicorn AI earlier this year, being valued at around $2 million. The component that’s been primarily used in Ramayana’s dubbing process is called VAANI.

Used for voice and lip-sync multilingual localisation, VAANI has been used to convert the Hindi lip-sync of the characters in the native version into English. So, instead of shooting the film twice in Hindi and English — as is the case with several bilinguals — the makers have shot the film entirely in Hindi, and then only converted the Hindi lip-sync to English using AI.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Has AI use led to loss of jobs in Ramayana?

Three years ago, when Hollywood trade unions like SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) called for a strike to oppose, among other issues, the use of AI. This included protests from the voice dubbing artists who claimed that they’re losing out on jobs to AI, which is being used to clone the original actors’ voices and being converted into other languages.

The trade unions then issued guidelines, claiming that if actors’ voices are being used, cloned or recreated, it should happen only with their consent and after providing adequate compensation, since their voices have been used technically in place of a dubbing artist. It also made room for the payment of residuals in the case of re-runs of the dubbed work.

However, Namit Malhotra, and now director Nitesh Tiwari, have clarified that’s not what Brahma AI has been used for in Ramayana. “It’s only been used to get the lip-sync so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by human artists. No AI is out there. It’s only been used to change the lip movement so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language,” said Tiwari on the red carpet of the Ramayana world premiere.

Malhotra also explained the process earlier this year. “We’ve brought in voice actors who’ve actually performed it. These include some of the original actors who have a good command over the language and are able to emote in different languages. That was the first step done to make sure the rendering of emotions is authentic. And it’s led by humans. There’s no AI, whatsoever,” Malhotra told ET Now.

Story continues below this ad

“The next step is also led by humans. We bring in what’s called a human driver, who creates the foundation of the lip movement synced to the voice. It looks appropriate because the best voice actor may not have the right face for the actor on screen. So, we’ve got voice actors whose looks and faces match those of the actor, and then we’ve used the bespoke technology tool that we created using AI to stitch that into the actor’s face so that it feels absolutely seamless. So, when you watch it, you feel it’s the actor who’s speaking with authenticity and emotion, without being taken away by subtitles or dubs that never deliver,” added the producer.

Also Read — Elnaaz Norouzi says she’s Iranian, will never truly belong to India: ‘I’ve to constantly prove myself’

Co-produced by Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, three days before Diwali. It’s being distributed overseas by Sony Pictures International, and in the Hindi market in India by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It’s estimated to open at Rs 180 crore at the global box office.