Rs 1 cr for Ravana’s throne, Rs 1.5 cr for Shurpanakha’s chariot, says Ramayana’s art director

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 1 is out in theatres now and has earned Rs 127.50 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Producer Namit Malhotra, in an earlier chat with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta, had revealed that the combined budget of the two Ramayana films is over Rs 4,000 crore, and now, one of the art directors of the film, Ramesh Andhale, has revealed that the throne of Ravana was made on a budget of Rs 1 crore, and the chariot of Shurpanakha was made on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore.

In an interview with Prabhat Khabhar, which was conducted by international production designer Ramsey Avery over Zoom, Ramesh revealed that he got associated with the project in February 2024. As per IMDb, Ramesh is one of the 18 art directors on the film. Ramesh revealed that 150 sets were created for the film, and most of them were created in Mumbai’s Film City.

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Ravana’s throne worth Rs 1 crore, Shurpanakha’s chariot worth Rs 1.5 crore

Ramesh shared while the makers shot against green screen for various parts of the film, but the actual props and sets were constructed to add authenticity to the film. He shared that the throne of Ravana was prepared in four months and 24-karat gold leafing was used in its completion. He shared that the cost of making the throne was Rs 1 crore.

He also spoke about Shurpanakha’s chariot for the scene when she arrives at Lord Rama’s hut and shared that it took them three months to complete the entire model as it had to be in a working condition. The cost of making the chariot was Rs 1.5 crore.

Ramesh shared that the model of Jatayu was also created in real life so the actors could shoot with it. The height of this model was 24 ft. He did not specify of the model was enhanced for the screen. Even Ravana’s Pushpak Vimana was created as a model but since the size of this model was quite gigantic, they made it in four parts. The diameter of the model was around 50 ft. “We create 10-15 versions of whatever you see on screen,” he said.

4,000 pieces of jewellery created for the film

The chatter around the autheticity of sets, props, costumes and jewellery has been at the center ever since the makers of Ramayana released their first visuals. In a chat with SCREEN, the film’s jewellery designer, Creative Director and CEO Tarang Arora of Tribe Amrapali, said that in the film’s scenes set in Ravana’s Lanka, the jewellery was over the top.

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“Ravana was the king of the land, which was the land of gold. He had to be shown as extremely opulent. The kind of yin and yang that Ravana has, we had to play around with his jewellery. We’ve used different motifs in Ravana’s jewellery, depending on the phase he was in — snake, demon face, animal face, and a trishul (trident), since he was a Lord Shiva devotee. Even within the same look, there were many contradictions, from one hand of Ravana to another,” he said. He also revealed that over 4,000 individual pieces of jewellery were created for the film.

About Ramayana Part 1

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol among many others, the first part of Ramayana released worldwide on November 5. The second part of the film will now release in 2028.