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Ramayana: Anupam Kher roped in as Jatayu’s voice, Amitabh Bachchan rumours put to rest
Anupam Kher has reportedly joined Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana as the voice of Jatayu, according to a social media post. The makers are yet to confirm.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to build excitement ahead of its release, with another major addition to its already impressive cast. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has now reportedly come on board as the voice of Jatayu, the legendary bird from the epic. The development also puts to rest months of speculation that Amitabh Bachchan would be lending his voice to the iconic character.
Anupam Kher to reportedly play Jatayu
While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, an Instagram post by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival stated that Kher has lent his voice to the character of Jatayu in the film.
“Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been confirmed as the voice of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The announcement puts an end to months of speculation that Amitabh Bachchan would voice the legendary bird who fights Ravana while trying to rescue Sita. Jatayu’s battle with Ravana is expected to be one of the film’s most emotionally powerful sequences. Director Nitesh Tiwari has reportedly highlighted the scene as a major cinematic moment, with Anupam Kher’s voice set to bring the revered character to life on screen,” read the post.
Jatayu’s confrontation with Ravana while attempting to rescue Sita is regarded as one of the most poignant episodes in the ancient epic.
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About Ramayana and its cast
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, best known for acclaimed films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic retelling of Valmiki’s timeless epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.
At a recent Ramayana event in New Delhi, director Nitesh Tiwari spoke about casting Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, revealing what convinced him they were the right fit to play Lord Rama and Sita.
“An artiste’s eyes always tell the truth. I saw Lord Rama in Ranbir’s eyes and Sita in Sai Pallavi’s eyes. Apart from being talented, both of them have the sincerity that I wanted in these very important roles,” Tiwari said.
Expressing her gratitude for being cast as Sita, Sai Pallavi acknowledged the responsibility that comes with portraying such a revered character. “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this because it’s a challenge to essay a goddess on screen. There should be a team that can put their heart and soul into presenting their best version to the world. Only then does it become itihaas for everyone. Hence, thank you for selecting me for such a prestigious project.”
Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, said he believes the role chose him rather than the other way around.
Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film brings together an international technical team. The soundtrack has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking the first collaboration between the two Oscar-winning composers on an Indian film. Cinematography is by Pankaj Kumar, while Guy Norris, renowned for his work on the Mad Max franchise, has choreographed the action sequences. The screenplay has been penned by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan.
The first instalment of Ramayana is slated to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, with the second part expected to release on Diwali 2027.
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