Ramayana: Anupam Kher roped in as Jatayu’s voice, Amitabh Bachchan rumours put to rest

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to build excitement ahead of its release, with another major addition to its already impressive cast. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has now reportedly come on board as the voice of Jatayu, the legendary bird from the epic. The development also puts to rest months of speculation that Amitabh Bachchan would be lending his voice to the iconic character.

Anupam Kher to reportedly play Jatayu

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, an Instagram post by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival stated that Kher has lent his voice to the character of Jatayu in the film.

“Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been confirmed as the voice of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The announcement puts an end to months of speculation that Amitabh Bachchan would voice the legendary bird who fights Ravana while trying to rescue Sita. Jatayu’s battle with Ravana is expected to be one of the film’s most emotionally powerful sequences. Director Nitesh Tiwari has reportedly highlighted the scene as a major cinematic moment, with Anupam Kher’s voice set to bring the revered character to life on screen,” read the post.