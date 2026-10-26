Ramayana advance box office: Ranbir Kapoor’s film sells 2.15 lakh tickets, eyes Rs 200 cr opening

Ramayana advance booking: Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, is 10 days away from its long-awaited worldwide release on November 5. However, that hasn’t stopped it from already earning over Rs 20 crore at the worldwide box office. This includes almost Rs 12 crore at the domestic box office.

Ever since its advance booking opened six days ago on the occasion of Dussehra, Ramayana has already collected Rs 11.81 crore at the domestic box office. Excluding block booking, that figure comes down to Rs 9.59 crore. It’s sold 2.15 lakh tickets so far, across 4658 screens, with a few shows already getting completely sold out.

The native Hindi version is leading the charge at 86%, having collected Rs 10.16 crore from 4269 shows. It’s followed by the dubbed Kannada version at 11%, having contributed Rs 1.27 crore through 335 shows, as per Sacnilk. The Kannada version seems to enjoy an edge over other dubbed South Indian languages, probably owing to the presence of KGF star Yash as the chief antagonist.

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The dubbed Telugu version comes next, despite the presence of South star Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. At just 3%, it’s collected only Rs 37.85 lakh through 54 shows. Since the release is still 10 days away, several key theatres across India have yet to open advance booking. But even premium formats like IMAX 3D are contributing a great deal to the overall earnings already.

The share of IMAX in the total advance booking is 23%, with Rs 2.74 crore being earned through the sale of 1.6 lakh tickets across 3980 shows. Though IMAX 3D accounts for only 3.4% of the total scheduled show so far, it’s scored a major pie in the total earnings cake. Even other premium formats like 4DX 3D, DOLBY CINE, 3D SCREEN, EPIQ 3D, ICE 3D, and HDR BY BAR have also sold a huge number of tickets collectively.

The majority of advance booking stems from Maharashtra, despite Mumbai boasting of the highest ticket prices. The prices for the recliner seats in the evening and night shows of IMAX 3D – Hindi at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai go beyond even Rs 3000 on the release day. Delhi follows, but West Bengal, where Ramayana has already been declared tax-free, comes only at the sixth spot.

Given the current momentum, Ramayana is expected to score an opening day collection of more than Rs 110 crore across India. This includes Rs 80 crore in the Hindi version, including paid previews on the evening of November 4. The gross earnings are expected to go up to Rs 132 crore on the release day itself. It’s being distributed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in the Hindi market.

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Ramayana advance booking worldwide

Ramayan is also making waves internationally 10 days before its worldwide release on November 5. It’s already earned $2 million (Rs 18.99 crore) at the overseas advance booking window. North America has contributed the lion’s share at $750,000 (Rs 7.12 crore), with $550,000 (Rs 5.22 crore) for the premiere alone. This is followed by the UK at $90,000 (Rs 85 lakh) and Australia at $60,000 (Rs 57 lakh).

Distributed by Sony Pictures International, Ramayana is expected to rake in $7 million (Rs 66.46 crore) on the opening day. Thus, it’s estimated to amass more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office on November 5, including the paid previews on its eve. Since that’s a Thursday, the earnings are only likely to go higher over the extended opening weekend, given Sunday, November 8 will be celebrated as Diwali.

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Also starring Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyuthjiva, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Shobana as Kaikesi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Ramayana is co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. While the first part releases on November 5, the second part is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali 2027.