Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film tickets touch Rs 2,770; earns Rs 4.88 crore

Ramayana advance booking: The first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana is all set to release in cinemas on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. On Tuesday, the makers opened the advance bookings more than 15 days before the film’s release, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has gained considerable momentum already.

As of 8 am on Wednesday, Ramayana has sold 84,969 tickets across India in less than a day of advance bookings. The film has already collected Rs 4.88 crore in advance bookings across 104 cities. Excluding block bookings, its collection stands at Rs 3.05 crore. While the Hindi version leads with Rs 4.62 crore, accounting for around 95% of the total, it is followed by the dubbed Kannada version at Rs 24.92 lakh and the dubbed Telugu version at Rs 47,400.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s occupancy currently stands at 11%. The Kannada version has contributed the second-highest number of tickets sold among the dubbed versions.

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The film features KGF star Yash as its chief antagonist, Ravana. The Telugu version has also sold some tickets, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Rama.

Ramayana ticket prices up to Rs 2770

The majority of Ramayana’s tickets sold have come from the Delhi-NCR region (Rs 1.42 crore from 18,674 tickets), followed by Mumbai (Rs 1.01 crore from 14,823 tickets), Pune (Rs 27.36 lakh from 4,200 tickets), Kolkata (Rs 22.03 lakh from 4,092 tickets) and Bengaluru (Rs 19.18 lakh from 4,105 tickets). Despite high ticket prices in Mumbai, the city has sold the second-highest number of tickets so far.

According to BookMyShow, which lists the film as Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, recliner seats for the 6:55 pm and 11 pm IMAX 3D shows at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai, are priced at Rs 2,770 for both November 5 and November 6. The earliest show in the city is at 6:45 am at Miraj Cinemas: IMAX, Wadala, while the last show is at 11:45 pm at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza, BKC.

Delay in opening of Ramayana advance booking

The makers announced on Monday that advance bookings for Ramayana would open on Tuesday, on the occasion of Dussehra. However, bookings opened only for limited shows in the morning, amid a reported dispute between the distributors, Dharma Productions, and exhibitors over distribution shares during the first three weeks.

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While the usual distributor share of a new release is 52.5%, 45% and 37.5% in the first, second and third weeks, respectively, Dharma Productions reportedly sought a higher distributor share of 60%, 50% and 40%, given the scale of the film and the tremendous buzz surrounding it. Dharma Productions acquired the pan-India distribution rights for both parts of Ramayana for over Rs 250 crore earlier this year.

Yash’s Ravana Tandav released on Dussehra

Later on Tuesday, the makers announced that advance bookings were finally open across India. They made the announcement on the occasion of Dussehra with the release of a video of Yash’s Ravana dancing to the beats of “Ravana Tandav”. Titled “Rise of Asura” in Hindi, it traces the evolution of Ravana against the backdrop of the Tandav hymn dedicated to his deity, Lord Shiva.

While Vishal Dadlani has sung the Hindi version, the lyrics have been penned by Kumar Vishwas. The Tamil version features vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and GV Prakash Kumar. The music supervision has been carried out by composer AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, and Hiral Viradia.

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Overseas, Ramayana will be distributed by Sony Pictures International, but the banner has not yet opened advance bookings in those markets.

Co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Anupam Kher as Jatayu and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.