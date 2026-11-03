Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film clocks Rs 115 cr globally, trails Dhurandhar 2

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Ramayana box office collection: If the current trend continues, director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 will likely open well below some of the year’s biggest Indian movies, both domestically and globally. Despite having less than 48 hours for its first show, the epic mythological actioner hasn’t even touched the Rs 40 crore mark in advance bookings across India on Day 1.
However, its worldwide opening weekend pre-sales have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, giving the makers hope that the earnings will improve if it receives positive word-of-mouth.
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Ramayana Day 1 advance booking collection in India
As of 12 pm on Tuesday, November 3, the epic mythological actioner has registered Rs 32.59 crore in advance bookings in India for its opening day, selling 8.16 lakh tickets across 20,159 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 18 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Excluding blocked seats, Ramayana’s advance booking gross for Day 1 stands at Rs 27.34 crore from the sale of 6.80 lakh tickets, bringing its total occupancy to 15 per cent. The movie has thus far registered 50 houseful shows.
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Meanwhile, the film’s advance booking gross in the domestic market for the first four days for which shows have been listed has climbed to Rs 75.56 crore (Rs 60.09 crore without blocked seats) through the sale of 19.13 lakh tickets across 61,835 shows, achieving an overall occupancy of 14 per cent.
North America leads Ramayana pre-sales
With overseas pre-sales crossing the Rs 40 crore mark, the movie’s worldwide opening-weekend advance booking gross has surpassed Rs 115 crore. North America has contributed the most to the epic mythological actioner’s overall haul, with paid premieres scheduled for November 4 alone generating more than $1.20 million (Rs 11.37 crore).
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The film’s pre-sales in the US for the weekend are around $3 million (Rs 28.45 crore). Ramayana is reportedly targeting an overseas opening weekend business of over $20 million (Rs 189.62 crore).
Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2 vs Jailer 2 vs Toxic
However, Ramayana is struggling to keep up with some of the year’s biggest movies, including director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2, and Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-headlined Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
While Dhurandhar 2 registered an advance booking gross of Rs 62.43 crore (Rs 52.35 crore without blocked seats) on Day 1 through the sale of 14,07,553 tickets across 23,364 shows, Jailer 2 earned Rs 41.48 crore (Rs 37.60 crore), selling 19.60 lakh tickets across 17,615 shows. Meanwhile, Toxic made Rs 73.43 crore (Rs 58.27 crore) on Day 1 through the sale of 18,48,067 tickets across 25,654 shows.
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the epic mythological actioner’s music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.