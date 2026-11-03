Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film clocks Rs 115 cr globally, trails Dhurandhar 2

Ramayana box office collection: If the current trend continues, director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 will likely open well below some of the year’s biggest Indian movies, both domestically and globally. Despite having less than 48 hours for its first show, the epic mythological actioner hasn’t even touched the Rs 40 crore mark in advance bookings across India on Day 1.

However, its worldwide opening weekend pre-sales have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, giving the makers hope that the earnings will improve if it receives positive word-of-mouth.

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Ramayana Day 1 advance booking collection in India

As of 12 pm on Tuesday, November 3, the epic mythological actioner has registered Rs 32.59 crore in advance bookings in India for its opening day, selling 8.16 lakh tickets across 20,159 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 18 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Excluding blocked seats, Ramayana’s advance booking gross for Day 1 stands at Rs 27.34 crore from the sale of 6.80 lakh tickets, bringing its total occupancy to 15 per cent. The movie has thus far registered 50 houseful shows.