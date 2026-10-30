Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film sells 3.33 lakh tickets, collects Rs 17 crore

Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has created immense curiosity among the domestic and international audiences. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has recorded an advance gross of Rs 17.08 crore across India, with the Hindi version accounting for 83 percent of the total collections. Bengaluru has registered the sharpest growth in advance bookings among the five major metropolitan cities.

With just six days before its theatrical release, Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Yash, has crossed the Rs 17 crore mark in advance bookings across India. According to industry trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 17.08 crore from 3.33 lakh tickets sold across 6,780 shows as of 8 am on Friday. Excluding blocked seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 14.23 crore, with 2.74 lakh tickets sold. The film’s overall occupancy currently stands at 21 percent, dropping to 18 percent when blocked seats are excluded.

According to Sacnilk, the mythological film has added Rs 1.52 crore to its advance collection since the 6 am cut-off on October 29, marking a 10 percent increase. The number of shows has risen from 6,382 to 6,780, with another 398 shows added during this period. Ramayana has also recorded an additional 35,517 ticket sales.

Hindi version continues to lead with Rs 14 crore

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The Hindi version of Ramayana continues to dominate advance bookings, contributing Rs 14.17 crore, or nearly 83 percent of the film’s total advance gross. The Kannada version has collected Rs 2.36 crore, accounting for 14 percent of the total, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 49.69 lakh. The Tamil version has contributed another Rs 5.49 lakh.

The strong demand for the Hindi version is also reflected in ticket sales across major markets. Delhi-NCR has emerged as the biggest contributor, with Rs 3.05 crore in advance collections, including Rs 2.49 crore from blocked seats, from 41,115 tickets. The region has registered a 6 percent increase in bookings since the previous day.

Bengaluru follows closely with Rs 2.85 crore in advance collections (Rs 2.53 crore excluding blocked seats) from 49,579 tickets. The city has recorded a 16 percent jump in advance bookings since the previous day, making it the fastest-growing market among the five cities tracked.

Mumbai has contributed Rs 2.29 crore (Rs 1.75 crore excluding blocked seats) from 32,953 tickets, registering a 6 percent increase. Hyderabad has earned Rs 89.35 lakh from 25,593 tickets, marking a 7 percent rise, while Kolkata has collected Rs 67.85 lakh from 12,446 tickets, up by 9 percent since the previous day.

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Also Read: Rs 4000 cr Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra says he lost 90% of his wealth in 2008

Ramayana advance bookings continue to grow

With more shows being added across the country, Ramayana’s advance sales have continued to gain momentum. The film has gone from 6,382 shows to 6,780 shows in the latest tracking period, pointing out at the expansion in its theatrical availability.

Ramayana’s world premiere in LA

The film has also received an encouraging response following its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. The viewers and critics have praised Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious visual spectacle, music, action sequences and performances. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama reportedly moved some viewers to tears, while Yash’s performance as Ravana emerged as another highlight. Some viewers even compared the cinematic experience to The Lord of the Rings. However, the reactions have been mixed, with a few pointing out that the film’s grand scale, at times, overshadows the story’s emotional depth.

About Ramayana

Ramayana: Part 1 is the first installment of the two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others.

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Co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus, in collaboration with DNEG, and Yash‘s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. Ramayana: Part 2, which was initially scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release, has now postponed its window to Diwali 2028.