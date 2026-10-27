Ramayana advance booking: Rs 200 cr opening, $7 mn overseas earnings, might topple Dhurandhar 2

Ramayana advance booking: Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, in lead roles in just nine days away from its release, and it appears that the film might cross Dhurandhar 2’s opening numbers (Rs 226.60 crore worldwide). Releasing just days before Diwali, on November 5, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has already sold advance tickets worth Rs 13.14 crore (including block bookings), as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

As per the tracker, Ramayana has sold around 2.43 lakh tickets. The film is currently selling tickets for 5,600 shows in India across 166 cities, and is observing around 19 percent occupancy. The number of shows are expected to increase as there are no major releases on Diwali. The film’s runtime is 3 hours 15 minutes and it has received a U certificate from the CBFC.

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The film’s collections will largely rely on the Hindi market, even though it is releasing in multiple languages across the nation. Ramayana is expected to earns Rs 80 crore from its Hindi version with other languages earning around Rs 30 crore, taking the film’s domestic nett collection to over Rs 110 crore. The worldwide gross collection is expected to be around Rs 200 crore.

In the Delhi-NCR region, the film’s most expensive ticket on the release day costs Rs 2400, and in the Mumbai region, the most expensive ticket costs Rs 2770.

Ramayana overseas collection of $2 million

In the international market, Ramayana has already earned $2 million (approx Rs 19 crore) on opening day, as per the data shared by Sacnilk. In North America, the film’s collections stand at $750K (Rs 7.13 crore) and un the UK, the Ranbir Kapoor has already earned $90K (Rs 85 lakh) and in Australia, the film has earned $60K (Rs 57 lakh).

Ranbir’s Ramayana vs Ranbir’s Animal

Animal has been Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest hit in the theatres so far. The film earned Rs 116 crore worldwide on its opening day, even though it had an A certificate, and went on to earn Rs 915 crore during its lifetime. It appears that Ramayana will have a bigger opening than Animal, but its is yet to be seen if film will emerge as a bigger hit than the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

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Nitesh Tiwari’s Rs 2,000 crore hit

While Ranbir has had major successes in the past, it is director Nitesh Tiwari who has delivered the biggest Hindi success of all time. His 2016 film Dangal, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role, and was also produced by the actor, earned Rs 2,070 crore worldwide during its run. The majority of its collection came from the film’s release in China as the film earned Rs 1,535 crore from its overseas collection. In India, the film earned Rs 387.38 crore. Dangal is the only Indian film that independently touched the Rs 2,000 crore mark. Films like Baahubali and Dhurandhar could manage this as a franchise.

Godzilla Minus Zero release postponed?

Ramayana is scheduled to share its IMAX screens with the Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero. However, it now appears that the film might get a limited release in India or might get postponed. As per X page LetsCinema, Godzilla Minus Zero is scheduled to get postponed from its November 6 release date.

Ramayana’s Rs 4,000 crore budget

While Ramayana might be heading towards a massive opening at the box office, it is yet to be seen if the film will be able to break even at the box office. Producer Namit Malhotra had previously revealed that the two parts of Ramayana are being made at a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. While he has not disclosed the individual budget of each film, one can presume that the two films will have to bring in over Rs 4,000 crore at the box office to be declared as hits. In India, none of the films have generated this kind of revenue in the past. For the first part to be a declared a hit at the box office, the makers will have to earn roughly over Rs 2,000 crore.

Namit told YouTuber Prakhar Gupta in 2025, “To put it simply, it’ll be about $500 million by the time we’re done, on both films put together, part one and part two, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.”