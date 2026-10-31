Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir-Yash starrer sells 4 lakh tickets in India, earns $3mn overseas

Ramayana advance booking: With five days before its theatrical release, Ramayana has crossed the Rs 19.59 crore mark in advance bookings across India. According to industry trade tracker Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-starrer has sold 4 lakh tickets across 9,050 shows as of Saturday morning. Excluding blocked seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 16.29 crore. The film’s overall occupancy currently stands at 19 per cent, dropping to 16 per cent when blocked seats are excluded.

The show count has risen from 6,780 to 9,050 in the latest tracking period, an increase of over 33 per cent, pointing to a steady expansion in the film’s theatrical availability as exhibitors add screens and showtimes ahead of the Diwali release.Ramayana Overseas Pre-Sales Nears $3 Million

Ever since the Los Angeles screening of Ramayana, its overseas booking have seen a surge, the advance sales of Ramayana outside India are nearing $3 million for the opening weekend, with current sales around $2.85 million, including $2.15 million in North America. However, sales in the Middle East have not opened yet. The movie is heading towards a big start in international markets, with trade projecting a $20 million weekend. The premiere itself is supposed to bring in $800 million.

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The Hindi version of Ramayana continues to dominate advance bookings, contributing Rs 16.26 crore, or 83 per cent of the film’s total advance gross. The Kannada version has collected Rs 2.55 crore, accounting for 13 per cent of the total.

Also Read: Rs 4000 cr Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra says he lost 90% of his wealth in 2008

The strong Kannada showing, higher than what a Hindi film would typically register in the state, is largely attributable to Yash’s presence in the cast. The KGF star plays Ravana in the film, and his fanbase in Karnataka has driven ticket sales in the state well beyond the usual pattern for a Hindi-language release.

Karnataka leads among states

The state-wise breakdown shows Karnataka leading with Rs 3.88 crore in advance collections (Rs 3.48 crore excluding blocks), accounting for 20 per cent of the total gross. Maharashtra follows closely at Rs 3.85 crore(Rs 3 crore excluding blocks), and Delhi is third at Rs3.25 crore (Rs 2.65 crore excluding blocks).

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The city-wise numbers reflect the demand patterns across metro markets. The National Capital Region (NCR) leads among cities with Rs 3.25 crore from 44,777 tickets across 1,324 shows, with an occupancy of 18 per cent (14 per cent excluding blocks). Bengaluru follows at Rs 3.11 crore from 53,117 tickets across 485 shows, registering a notably higher occupancy of 34 per cent, (30 per cent excluding blocks). Mumbai has contributed Rs 2.47 crore from 35,660 tickets across 1,038 shows, with an occupancy of 15 per cent (11 per cent excluding blocks).

Hyderabad has recorded Rs 97.59 lakh (Rs 92.05 lakh excluding blocks), from 29,488 tickets across just 116 shows. Despite the limited show count, the city registers the highest occupancy among all major markets at 71 per cent (67 per cent excluding blocks), with 16 housefull shows already recorded.

Ramayana advance bookings continue to grow

With more shows being added across the country, Ramayana’s advance sales have continued to gain momentum. The expansion from 6,780 to 9,050 shows indicates that exhibitors are responding to the demand trajectory by increasing the film’s footprint.

World premiere response

The film received an encouraging response following its world premiere at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Viewers and early reviewers praised Nitesh Tiwari’s visual ambition, the action sequences and the performances. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Rama reportedly moved some viewers to tears, while Yash’s performance as Ravana was highlighted as another standout. Some viewers compared the cinematic experience to The Lord of the Rings. However, the reactions have been mixed, with a few noting that the film’s grand scale at times overshadows the story’s emotional depth.

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Also Read: Sai Pallavi plays a warrior princess in Ramayana: How Sita has been imagined over the ages

About Ramayana

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshmana. The film is co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Music is by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. Part 2, which was initially planned for Diwali 2027, has been pushed to Diwali 2028.