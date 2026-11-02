Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film nears Rs 85 cr worldwide, lags in India

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Ramayana box office collection: Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 appears to be struggling to convert hype into ticket sales, as it has yet to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in advance bookings across India for its opening day. Nevertheless, the epic mythological actioner is inching closer to the Rs 85 crore mark worldwide in pre-sales across all days for which shows have been listed thus far.
Ramayana Day 1 box office advance booking breakdown
As of 11 am on Monday, November 2, Ramayana has registered Rs 25.77 crore in advance bookings in India for its opening day, selling 5.97 lakh tickets across 14,970 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 18 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
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Excluding blocked seats, the epic mythological actioner’s advance booking gross for Day 1 stands at Rs 21.69 crore from the sale of 4.97 lakh tickets, bringing its total occupancy to 15 per cent. The movie has thus far registered 41 houseful shows.
Meanwhile, Ramayana’s advance booking gross in India for the first four days for which shows have been listed stands at Rs 47.62 crore (Rs 38.03 crore without blocked seats). The movie has sold 11.36 lakh tickets in total across 36,211 shows, achieving an overall occupancy of 14 per cent. The epic mythological actioner’s overseas advance booking gross has reportedly climbed to $3.5 million (Rs 33.20 crore) across all available dates, taking its total to Rs 80.8 crore.
While Yash’s Karnataka has contributed Rs 4.84 crore (Rs 4.27 crore without blocked seats) to Ramayana’s Day 1 overall total of Rs 25.77 crore, the epic mythological actioner has earned Rs 4.82 crore (Rs 3.88 crore) from Maharashtra and Rs 3.68 crore (Rs 3.06 crore) from Delhi.
Ramayana vs Toxic
Regardless, Ramayana is lagging significantly behind director Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in pre-sales, as the gangster thriller had registered an advance booking gross of Rs 73.43 crore (Rs 58.27 crore without blocked seats) on Day 1 through the sale of 18,48,067 tickets across 25,654 shows.
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While Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi appears as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. It is produced by Namit Malhotra. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed Ramayana’s music.
The film, the first instalment in a planned two-part franchise, hits screens on November 5. The two-part project is being mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.