Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film nears Rs 85 cr worldwide, lags in India

Ramayana box office collection: Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 appears to be struggling to convert hype into ticket sales, as it has yet to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in advance bookings across India for its opening day. Nevertheless, the epic mythological actioner is inching closer to the Rs 85 crore mark worldwide in pre-sales across all days for which shows have been listed thus far.

Ramayana Day 1 box office advance booking breakdown

As of 11 am on Monday, November 2, Ramayana has registered Rs 25.77 crore in advance bookings in India for its opening day, selling 5.97 lakh tickets across 14,970 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 18 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.