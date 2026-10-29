Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film sells 3 lakh tickets, early reviews compare it to The Odyssey

Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has generated considerable interest ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, with the film’s advance bookings in India crossing Rs 15 crore. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed mythological epic has recorded gross advance sales of Rs 15.60 crore, while collections stand at Rs 12.81 crore after excluding blocked seats, according to Sacnilk.

The film has sold approximately 2.98 lakh tickets so far, with the National Capital Region (NCR) emerging as its biggest city market.

The Hindi version of Ramayana is driving the film’s advance-booking performance, contributing Rs 13.09 crore in gross sales, or 84% of the total, across 5,900 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 2.04 crore, while the Telugu version’s advance bookings stand at Rs 46.38 lakh.

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In terms of show occupancy, evening screenings are filling up the fastest. These shows have recorded 22% occupancy, or 19% after excluding blocked seats, across 1,049 shows. Afternoon screenings have the lowest occupancy at 18%, or 15% excluding blocked seats, across 1,478 shows.

Maharashtra tops state-wise bookings, NCR leads among cities

Maharashtra leads the state-wise advance-booking chart with Rs 3.15 crore in gross sales, accounting for 20% of the total. Karnataka follows with Rs 3.08 crore, while Delhi has contributed Rs 2.88 crore. The top 10 states together account for 86% of the film’s gross advance bookings.

Among individual cities, NCR tops the list with Rs 2.88 crore in gross bookings, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 2.46 crore and Mumbai at Rs 2.16 crore. The top 10 cities account for 70% of the total gross.

ALSO READ: Rs 4000 cr Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra says he lost 90% of his wealth in 2008

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Can Ramayana beat Animal’s overseas opening record?

According to the overseas advance-booking figures, Ramayana has collected $2.58 million internationally. North America leads overseas advance sales with $1.91 million, followed by the UK and Ireland at $268,800 and Australia and New Zealand at $248,300. Germany has contributed $86,400, while other international markets account for $62,800.

The overseas performance has brought Ranbir’s previous box-office benchmarks into focus. His 2023 film Animal collected $13.19 million during its opening weekend in overseas markets, setting a significant target for the upcoming epic. The film’s North American opening weekend alone contributed $6.52 million, according to Sacnilk.

Sony Pictures is handling the film’s international distribution.

Ramayana early reactions

The film was showcased at a premiere in Los Angeles on October 28, ahead of its November 5 release. The premiere has drawn positive reactions, with viewers praising its visual effects, scale and performances. However, some reviewers raised concerns about the English dubbing, with one questioning whether AI was used to alter the actors’ lip movements.

Film critic Edward Douglas shared his impressions on X, comparing the Indian epic to some of the most recognised mythological and historical films in world cinema.

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“I didn’t get to see Ramayana: Rise of the Legend on a premium IMAX screen, but I was fascinated by this historic epic that’s the Hindu equivalent of the Odyssey or The Ten Commandments. The visuals were generally outstanding and loved the characters/actors.”

Douglas also described the film as a production of considerable scale, writing, “This is a much bigger movie than RRR, but it’s also such a rich and complex story; I’m not sure my brain could handle so much information at the early hour I saw it.” He added that he hoped to watch it again after its theatrical release.

He also suggested that the film’s scale could appeal to American audiences, comparing aspects of its epic storytelling with The Lord of the Rings, 300 and Titanic. “I mean, I thought there were aspects that were more epic than the Lord of the Rings, 300, and Titanic all put together, so hopefully, Americans will give it a chance. Going up against Godzilla is tough.”

Jamey Hood, a Ramayana scholar who attended the premiere, was particularly impressed by the film’s visual effects. In an Instagram video, she urged film enthusiasts to watch it during its opening weekend, saying that the visual effects team had “just raised the bar into the stratosphere as to what’s possible visually”.

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She also recalled audiences applauding spontaneously during the screening. She described the visuals as “goosebump-inducing” and said the film could have a lasting impact on cinematic storytelling and visual effects.

Another reviewer praised the film’s scale and storytelling but criticised its English-dubbed version, saying the altered facial movements were distracting.

“I need to look up if there was AI involved because I hate to say it, that’s what it looks like,” the reviewer said, questioning the appearance of the characters’ moving mouths.

The reviewer described the effect as having an “uncanny cartoonish quality” that took away from the otherwise striking visuals. However, the film itself received praise, with the reviewer saying, “outside of the weird moving mouths, Ramayana rips.”

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Yash’s performance also earns praise

YouTube channel Our Stupid Reactions praised the film’s technical aspects, describing its cinematography, editing, score, production design and visual effects as “off the charts”. The reviewers felt audiences familiar with the Ramayana would connect more easily with the story, while newcomers might find some character relationships and narrative details harder to follow.

They also pointed out that the English-dubbed version occasionally felt less natural than the original language, although they praised the dubbing technique for making the dialogue appear largely synchronised with the actors’ facial movements.

Yash’s performance as Ravana emerged as a highlight, with one of the hosts calling it the film’s standout performance.

Another reviewer, posting a video reaction after the premiere, compared the film’s scale to The Lord of the Rings, Megalopolis and 300. Despite entering the screening unfamiliar with the source material, the reviewer found the storytelling clear and entertaining, describing the film as “a very special cinematic experience”.

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The reviewer praised its colourful depiction of Indian mythology and culture, saying the audience had been chanting and cheering throughout the screening. However, the reviewer criticised the English dubbing, saying the altered facial movements distracted from the film’s otherwise striking visuals.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others.

The first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, is scheduled to release on November 5, 2026. The second instalment is planned for 2028 release. The project is being produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.