Ramayana actor Indira Krishnan on Sai Pallavi’s Sita: ‘I never saw Sita as a warrior’

Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana Part 1 has earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide. However, Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Maa Sita in the film has sparked a debate among a section of the audience. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer features scenes in which Sita is seen wielding a sword, prompting criticism from some viewers, including actor Mukesh Khanna, who have argued that Sita was never depicted as a warrior in the epic and accused the makers of distorting facts. Amid the ongoing debate, Ramayana actor Indira Krishnan has also shared her views on Sita’s portrayal as a warrior.

Sharing her views on Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita, Indira Krishnan told News 18, “I would also go with the audience. As a child, when I watched Ramayan, I never saw Sita as a warrior. I couldn’t connect this bit with what I had watched in the old television show.”

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna objects to Sita’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘Maa Sita was never a fighter’

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Indira further added, “The makers wanted to portray that Sita isn’t weak. She belonged to a family of warriors where they made sure that the girl child learns the art of wielding a sword. Through the sequence, they’ve depicted the valour of Sita, who was otherwise soft-minded. In our film, every woman has her own strength. No woman depicted in our film is weak. Our makers didn’t change history or mythology. They simply highlighted what a woman should be.”

Mukesh Khanna objects to Sita’s portrayal as a warrior in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Senior actor Mukesh Khanna also condemned the portrayal of Sita in Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana. In his YouTube vlog, the actor accused the makers of only focusing on recovering their money and compromising on the authenticity of the epic. He said, “People have objected to Sita fighting like the Rani of Jhansi. In the film, she is fighting 2-3 monsters; I cross-checked this in Valmiki’s Ramayana, and this is not there in it. From what I know, Maa Sita never fought. She was never a fighter; had she been one, she would have fought with Ravana when he tried to abduct her. How did he manage to abduct her just like that?”

Mukesh further added, “What shocked me was that I saw a post where the producer justified the scene and said that the scene was not taken from Valmiki’s Ramayana, but from another book called Adbhut Ramayana. There was only one original Ramayana, which was written by Valmiki; whatever is written in it, you cannot go two steps ahead of it. People have written different versions of the Ramayana only for entertainment, not to make a film on it. Can the producer fabricate the Quran or the Bible? If not, then how dare he fabricate the Ramayana? I want to ask: where did he get the scene of Maa Sita fighting from, and why did he put it in the film?”

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The actor concluded, “We have grown up watching that; how can you put a new scene about Maa Sita in that? You should feel ashamed.”

Sai Pallavi on Maa Sita’s warrior avatar

A few weeks ago, in a conversation with comedian Zarna Garg, Sai Pallavi spoke about her portrayal of Sita as a warrior princess. She said, “When it came to fighting with a sword, I did have to take some practice. We had great stunt directors. They wanted to make it look more like a dance, where it looks like a princess who is floating through with her swords. It was an interesting process. We all grew up watching a different version of Sita Maa. So to have this for this generation felt really good.”

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While Sita has not been portrayed as a warrior fighting alongside Rama in Valmiki’s Ramayana, a few other versions of the epic, like the Adbhuta Ramayana, have depicted her as a warrior.