Ramayana actor Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar part ways after 15 years of marriage

Actors Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar have officially announced their divorce, bringing an end to their 15-year marriage. The couple shared the news in a joint statement on social media on Thursday, saying the decision to part ways was mutual. They also said they would continue to co-parent their daughter, Jizah.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the duo shared a long note about navigating this new chapter of their lives. “To our friends, media, and well-wishers, After much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support,” the statement read.