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Ramayana actor Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar part ways after 15 years of marriage
Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar shared the news in a joint statement on social media on Thursday, saying the decision to part ways was mutual. They also said they would continue to co-parent their daughter, Jizah.
Actors Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar have officially announced their divorce, bringing an end to their 15-year marriage. The couple shared the news in a joint statement on social media on Thursday, saying the decision to part ways was mutual. They also said they would continue to co-parent their daughter, Jizah.
Taking to their Instagram handle, the duo shared a long note about navigating this new chapter of their lives. “To our friends, media, and well-wishers, After much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support,” the statement read.
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It further read, “We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and the years we shared. We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives.”
“In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy. This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding,” the statement concluded.
Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar first met on the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2006. They got married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Jiza in 2018, after seven years of marriage. While Urmila is known for projects like Duniyadari, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, Addinath, on the other hand, is a prominent name in Maratha cinema, after films like Chandramukhi (2022) and his National Award-winning directorial debut Paani (2019). He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.
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