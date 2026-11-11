‘Divinity is missing’: Ramayan’s Lakshman, Sunil Lahri, on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Veteran actor Sunil Lahri, best known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 seminal devotional television show Ramayan, has weighed in on the new big-screen adaptation of the Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. In his review, Lahri pointed out that divinity is missing in the film.

Sunil Lahri’s Ramayana review

“It’s a hugely mounted epic. Its VFX are world-class. The film’s visualisation is very beautiful and pleases the eyes. All the actors in this film have performed very well with all their heart,” said Sunil Lahri in a selfie video he shared on his X handle on Wednesday. However, he then went on to flag what he didn’t like in the film, and even pointed out specific scenes he found weak.