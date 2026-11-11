‘Divinity is missing’: Ramayan’s Lakshman, Sunil Lahri, on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

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Veteran actor Sunil Lahri, best known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 seminal devotional television show Ramayan, has weighed in on the new big-screen adaptation of the Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. In his review, Lahri pointed out that divinity is missing in the film.
Sunil Lahri’s Ramayana review
“It’s a hugely mounted epic. Its VFX are world-class. The film’s visualisation is very beautiful and pleases the eyes. All the actors in this film have performed very well with all their heart,” said Sunil Lahri in a selfie video he shared on his X handle on Wednesday. However, he then went on to flag what he didn’t like in the film, and even pointed out specific scenes he found weak.
“Some of the film’s scenes are outstanding, but some emotional scenes and dialogues haven’t been paid enough attention to. Some of the key scenes don’t even exist in the film. I found the Parshuram scene to be quite weak,” said Lahri, referring to the scene in which Ranbir Kapoor pops up in the dual role of Parsuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, to pass the torch to Rama, the seventh avatar.
“I didn’t like the way how Shurpanakha and Sita addressed Rama,” added the actor, referring to the conversations of Rama with his wife Sita and Shurpanakha (Rakul Preet Singh), the sister of the chief antagonist Ravana (Yash), who’s momentarily smitten by the prince of Ayodhya. “There are many more such scenes that lack divinity. This film is more shakti-pradhan (powerful) than bhakti-pradhan (devotional),” concluded Lahri. His X caption also added, “Ravana has been glorified a lot.”
नई रामायण देखी कुछ खट्टा मीठा अनुभव रहा दिव्यता,भक्ति भाव नहीं दिखा कई महात्वपूर्ण दृश्य नहीं है,कई सीनो में वर्तलाप गरिमापूर्ण जो इस तरह की फिल्म में होना चाहिए नहीं है रावण को काफी महिमामंडित किया गया है
Saw new Ramayan,it was a mixed experience,divinity was not visible https://t.co/07U1p9EOBN
— Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) November 11, 2026
Sunil Lahri’s earlier take on Ramayana
Sunil Lahiri had weighed in on Ramayana Part 1 right after the first trailer was unveiled earlier this year. “Ranbir looks okay, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun Govil had, are missing here. But I’m sure he’ll justify the role with his acting,” Lahri told DNA. Arun Govil, who most famously played Rama alongside Lahri in Ramayan, is seen in the role of the character’s father Dasharatha in the new interpretation.
“He (Ranbir) suits more for Lakshmana or Bharat,” said Lahri, referring to the brothers of Rama, played by Ravi Dubey and Adinath Kothare in the film. “For such a role, it’s always better to cast a fresh face. A new actor, with no image or controversy, is always an ideal match,” argued the actor. Before the trailer release, Lahri had suspected the audience wouldn’t accept Ranbir as Rama since his last film was the story of a violent man — Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster family crime drama Animal.
Also Read: Namit Malhotra says ‘will make money’ on Ramayana with merch and theme park, if not movies
Co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 has amassed over Rs 823 crore at the worldwide box office within just six days since its release on November 5.