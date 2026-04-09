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‘Ranbir Kapoor is a cultured boy’: Arun Govil, OG Lord Ram, believes that the superstar will do his best in Ramayana
Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the TV show Ramayan, said he has full faith in Ranbir Kapoor, describing him as a very cultured boy who will give his best.
Since the release of the promotional asset for Ramayana Part 1, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, anticipation among fans has steadily grown. Audiences are eager to see how the actor will portray one of Indian mythology’s most revered figures. Social media is currently flooded with a wide range of reactions and opinions on the first look, along with expectations surrounding Ranbir’s performance. The excitement is equally palpable within the film industry, with several celebrities weighing in.
‘Ranbir Kapoor is a cultured boy’
In a recent interaction with the media, Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Lord Ram in the TV serial Ramayan, shared his thoughts on Ranbir stepping into the iconic role. “Jahan tak Ranbir ki baat hai, to mera maanna hai ki woh ek behtareen actor hain. Woh bahut mehnat karte hain. Asal me woh bahut hi sanskari bache hain, maine kayi baar notice kiya hai. Isliye mujhe poora bharosa hai ki woh apna best dene ki poori koshish karenge. (When it comes to Ranbir, I believe he is an excellent actor. He works really hard. The truth is that I have noticed he is a very cultured boy. That’s why I have full faith that he will do his best).” For those unaware, Govil will also appear in Ramayana Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he plays Raja Dashrath.
TV serial shouldn’t be compared to the film
Among others who have commented on the film is Moti Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, who created the iconic TV serial Ramayan. He said in a chat with PTI, “He is such a class actor and brings so much depth to his roles. But you cannot judge anything from just the teaser. The actor has got so much depth in his performance. He must have gone very deep into this character. So, I would like to see the whole film and then comment. I’m expecting something very good from this film.”
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He also addressed comparisons between the upcoming film and serial, noting, “People often overlook that our Ramayan spanned 78 episodes of 30–40 minutes each, while the film will run for just three to four hours. So, there will be a lot of differences, as we could go into a lot of detail in a show.”
Meanwhile, speaking about his ambitious project, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari revealed a moment from the film that is particularly close to his heart. “One scene I’m really looking forward to watching in the theatre with the audience, just to see if I’ve managed to capture those emotions correctly, is when Lord Ram leaves for exile. It’s a very emotional moment. The whole city is out there, not wanting him to leave, crying along with him. I think it’s a moment that’s closest to me. It’s something that gets me emotional every time I see it, and I really hope it moves the audience the way it’s intended to,” Tiwari said in a chat with Collider.
Ramayana is scheduled to release in two parts, with the first installment arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.