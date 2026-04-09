‘Ranbir Kapoor is a cultured boy’: Arun Govil, OG Lord Ram, believes that the superstar will do his best in Ramayana

Since the release of the promotional asset for Ramayana Part 1, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, anticipation among fans has steadily grown. Audiences are eager to see how the actor will portray one of Indian mythology’s most revered figures. Social media is currently flooded with a wide range of reactions and opinions on the first look, along with expectations surrounding Ranbir’s performance. The excitement is equally palpable within the film industry, with several celebrities weighing in.

‘Ranbir Kapoor is a cultured boy’

In a recent interaction with the media, Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Lord Ram in the TV serial Ramayan, shared his thoughts on Ranbir stepping into the iconic role. “Jahan tak Ranbir ki baat hai, to mera maanna hai ki woh ek behtareen actor hain. Woh bahut mehnat karte hain. Asal me woh bahut hi sanskari bache hain, maine kayi baar notice kiya hai. Isliye mujhe poora bharosa hai ki woh apna best dene ki poori koshish karenge. (When it comes to Ranbir, I believe he is an excellent actor. He works really hard. The truth is that I have noticed he is a very cultured boy. That’s why I have full faith that he will do his best).” For those unaware, Govil will also appear in Ramayana Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he plays Raja Dashrath.