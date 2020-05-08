Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia to play Sarojini Naidu in biopic

Dipika Chikhlia shared the first look of Sarojini Naidu biopic. (Photo: Dipika Chikhlia/Instagram) Dipika Chikhlia shared the first look of Sarojini Naidu biopic. (Photo: Dipika Chikhlia/Instagram)

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, best known for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s mythology serial Ramayan, on Thursday announced that she is set to portray political leader and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic.

Titled Sarojini, the film is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel.

The 55-year-old actor posted the update on Instagram as she shared the first look from the film.

It is written by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi.

Dipika’s last cinematic outing was 2019’s Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

