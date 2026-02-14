Ramanand Sagar’s son Anand Sagar dies at 84, Arun Govil pays tribute

Ramanand Sagar’s son, Anand Sagar, passed away on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 84. According to his wife, Nisha Sagar Chopra, Anand breathed his last at 10:37 am. He was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. In a statement to PTI, Nisha said, “The whole family was by his side. He went away peacefully. He was a beautiful soul — soft-spoken and never lost his temper with anyone. It is a great loss for everyone.”

Anand had been battling Parkinson’s disease for the past 25 years. Sharing details about his health, Nisha added, “Even in that condition, he made Ramayan for NDTV, which he directed. Over the last two years, his condition worsened as the Parkinson’s reached an advanced stage. In the last few months, he developed a severe infection and could not recover. He was bedridden for a couple of months. Advanced Parkinson’s and the infection were the causes.”