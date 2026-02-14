Ramanand Sagar’s son Anand Sagar dies at 84, Arun Govil pays tribute

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Anand SagarAnand Sagar dies at 84. (Photo: Express Archive)
Ramanand Sagar’s son, Anand Sagar, passed away on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 84. According to his wife, Nisha Sagar Chopra, Anand breathed his last at 10:37 am. He was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. In a statement to PTI, Nisha said, “The whole family was by his side. He went away peacefully. He was a beautiful soul — soft-spoken and never lost his temper with anyone. It is a great loss for everyone.”

Anand had been battling Parkinson’s disease for the past 25 years. Sharing details about his health, Nisha added, “Even in that condition, he made Ramayan for NDTV, which he directed. Over the last two years, his condition worsened as the Parkinson’s reached an advanced stage. In the last few months, he developed a severe infection and could not recover. He was bedridden for a couple of months. Advanced Parkinson’s and the infection were the causes.”

Born on September 3, 1941, Anand Sagar directed several films, including Hamrahi starring Randhir Kapoor and Tanuja; Ram Bharose featuring Amjad Khan, Vidya Sinha, Sarika and Rakesh Roshan; and Armaan with Shammi Kapoor. He also directed popular songs such as “Hari Om Hari” from Pyaara Dushman and “Ramba Ho Samba Ho” from Armaan, sung by Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Anand created television series including Ramayan starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, among others.

After his passing, Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, shared a heartfelt note on social media. He wrote, “The news of the passing of Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra ji in Mumbai at the age of 84 is extremely heartbreaking. He was not only endowed with a sensitive and noble personality, but as a skilled director, he carved out a distinct identity for himself in the world of Indian television and cinema.”

Anand Sagar’s funeral was held on Friday evening at the Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Mumbai, attended by family, friends and members of the film fraternity. The family will hold a prayer meet on Monday. He is survived by his wife and three children.

