Each character in Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the Ramayana stands out, just like it does in the Indian epic itself. The makers pulled it off not only by lending each of them a definite arc, or at least a moment to shine, but also by enabling casting director Mukesh Chhabra to rope in the best talent for the appropriate character. But Ajinkya Deo, who plays Maharishi Vishvamitra in the film, believes there was also a divine force at play. Which is why he landed the part of Rama’s father, even though he auditioned for the role of his father, Dasharatha.

Ajinkya Deo on going from Dasharatha to Vishvamitra

When the makers were casting almost four years ago, they first approached Ajinkya to audition for Dasharatha. However, the actor was a little unsure, given he’s 62, only 18 years older than Ranbir Kapoor, 44, who played Rama. “I was a little hesitant to play Ranbir’s father. As an actor, you have certain insecurities in you because at that time, I was playing the lead in a couple of Marathi films and very important roles in some Hindi films. So, there’s nothing wrong with the initial hesitation,” reasons Ajinkya.

It was his father who convinced him to at least audition for Dasharatha, since it was a “huge character” in the Indian epic. “But as it happens, Rama chooses his own characters. There couldn’t have been a better Dasharatha than Arun Govil. He did justice to it, and since he played Rama, it was a full circle for him,” admits the actor. Govil, who once immortalized Rama with his central performance in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 seminal television show Ramayan, ended up playing the character’s father almost 40 years later.

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In fact, Ajinkya became one of the few actors to share screen space with both actors who’ve played Rama — Ranbir and Govil — which also happened to be Ranbir’s entry shot in Ramayana. “I could see Rama in him from the day I saw him in that getup. No one could’ve played Rama better than him. I never had a doubt that he couldn’t look like Rama since day 1. He’s given full justice to the role, the pureness, and the way he’s emoted. I can’t think of anybody else,” claims Ajinkya, who has interestingly worked with “three generations” of the Kapoor family over the past few years. Before Ranbir, he shared screen space with his cousin Karisma Kapoor in Abhinay Deo’s Zee 5 crime thriller show Brown.

“Before that, I also worked with Neetu Kapoor in Lionsgate India’s film Letters to Mr. Khanna, which is yet to see light of the day. I hope it releases soon,” he adds. Ajinkya recalls telling Neetu after shooting with Ranbir that he looks a lot like her and is a “maatramukhi”. Interestingly, his father Ramesh Deo has acted alongside Ranbir’s great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor in films like Raja Paranjpe’s 1966 crime thriller Love and Murder, S Balasubramanian and SS Vasan’s 1968 comedy Teen Bahuraniyan, and A Shamsheer’s Bombay By Nite (1979). He’s also worked with Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor and granduncle Shammi Kapoor, in Ravi Chopra’s 1975 action film Zameer.

Playing Vishvamitra was ‘a learning curve’

Ajinkya Deo entered Ramayana blind about Vishvamitra, with only the knowledge of his reputation as “the angry sage”. It was only after Nitesh’s briefs and being on the job that he began learning of the crucial role his character played in the journey of Rama, right from his birth, his training as a warrior to even leading him to the swayamvar of Sita (Sai Pallavi). “We’d also shot scenes of him taking Rama through Mithila, but given the length of the film, they had to cut those scenes, which is fine,” revealed the actor, who confessed doing the film was a “learning curve”, since it stuck to Sage Valmiki’s version, which he claimed is considered the “purest” of them all.

Ajinkya also lauds Nitesh’s approach to directing the epic, which included keeping the set “pious” and even the tone quite understated through the film. “Nitesh restrained every actor from going over the top. Except for my sequence with Dasharatha, where I say I’d curse Ayodhya and burn it; that’s the only place he went a notch up. Because he was of the opinion that, as it is, all of it comes across very strong. If you do it over the top, it’d look very staged. The brief for all the actors was also just pretty much the same. My facial expression was stern, but the overall behaviour pattern was very subdued. Because when you watch it on the big screen, it could’ve really gone over the top.”

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So, even when “the angry sage” was at his angriest, Vishvamitra felt quite at peace. That’s why when Maricha (Saurabh Sachdeva) comes disguised as the sage, the dissonance strikes like lightning. “That brief was very beautifully put by Nitesh. He said, ‘I want you to be everything Vishvamitra is not.’ He wanted me to be exactly the opposite, so that there’s a doubt created in everybody’s mind. I changed everything, even from the way I look at Rama to when I say, ‘Mere sath aao’ (Come with me). It was designed to be very clinical. That’s why when Rama shoots the arrow at his guru, the audience gasps,” points out the actor.