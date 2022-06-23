Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Mandakini returns with ‘Maa O Maa’, fans find it ‘promising’

Yesteryear actor Mandakini is all set to make her comeback with the music video of “Maa O Maa”. The actor recently took to Instagram to share the poster of the song. Mandakini captioned the poster, “Comment your feedback on the poster! I would love to know! 😁.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the poster and welcomed her back to the limelight. One fan commented, “Looks promising. Welcome back.” Another fan wrote, “So beautiful 😍😍😍 I can’t wait to see you again on the screen❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Composed by Babli Haque and Meera , “Maa O Maa” is sung by Rishabh Giri.

Mandakini had earlier shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of the music video. In an earlier chat with ETimes, the actor spoke about her music video and said, “I’m very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal Ji. I have known him since a long time but finally we are working together. Maa O Maa is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead.”

Mandakini first shot to fame after she appeared in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, where she starred opposite Rajiv Kapoor. She was later seen in movies like Dance Dance, Tezaab, Aakhri Baazi among others. Her last screen appearance was in the 1996 film Zordaar.