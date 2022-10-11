scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Ram Setu trailer: Akshay Kumar walks on water, saves the bridge built by Lord Ram. Watch

Ram Setu trailer: Akshay Kumar and his team lead a mission to save Ram Setu from demolition in this Abhishek Sharma directorial.

akshay kumar, ram setu trailerAkshay Kumar in a still from Ram Setu trailer.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is out and it seems like here Akshay Kumar is single-handedly saving what his character claims to be a historic treasure — the bridge built by Lord Ram in the mythological epic Ramayan. The trailer explains the gist of the story where the evil characters want to destroy ‘Ram Setu’. As Akshay and his team set out to prove the existence of the structure, they get embroiled in a big scheme where they are the targets.

The action-adventure does not clearly state who are the bad guys here but we do see Akshay Kumar walking on water at the end of the trailer. The film also stars Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nasser, Pravesh Rana, Jennifer Piccinato.

Watch Ram Setu trailer here | Akshay Kumar

In Ram Setu, Akshay is playing an ‘atheist archaeologist-turned-believer’, who has to ‘prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage’, as per the film’s official description on YouTube. The film is said to be ‘action adventure’. Ram Setu has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu will be Akshay’s fifth release this year after Bachchhan Paandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli. None of Akshay’s films of this year have garnered good reviews and failed to work at the box office. Ram Setu releases on October 25 alongside Ajay Devgn’s Thank God. Akshay had earlier spoken about introspecting about the ort of films he has been making. “Films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes. I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to do my changes. I want to dismantle my way. He said he should rather focus on the kind of films I should do. Nobody else is to be blamed but me,” he had said after Raksha Bandhan flopped at the box office.

