Ram Setu song Jai Shree Ram: A fast paced devotional song for Akshay Kumar’s thriller

The song titled Jai Shree Ram from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Ram Setu is out. Composed and sung by Vikram Montrose, with lyrics by Shekhar Astitwa, the song is a high-energy devotional song which seems to be in sync with the promotional material of the film that has been released so far.

The video of the song has more or less the same visuals that we saw in the trailer. Alongside Akshay, the film also stars Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nasser, Pravesh Rana and Jennifer Piccinato. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma, of The Zoya Factor and Tere Bin laden fame.

Watch Ram Setu song Jai Shree Ram here:

Ram Setu is scheduled to release in theatres on October 25. The film will witness a clash with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh previously suggested that despite the clash, both films are expected to get a strong opening at the box office. “Ajay and Akshay, both are A-listers and are well-established stars with enormous fan followings. So I guess the film should get a good start because of Diwali, but eventually it will all depend on the content,” Taran told indianexpress.com.

Trade expert Girish Johar predicted that Ram Setu might take an opening in the range of Rs 16-18 crore. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi told indianexpress.com, “Diwali can conveniently accommodate films featuring two superstars. Besides, this is a time when medium and small-level films also entice the audience. This is a time when people go out with their friends and family in a big way and we must give them a choice of multiple movies to choose from. So, there should be something for people from all demographics.”

Ram Setu marks Akshay’s fifth film of the year after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputlli and Raksha Bandhan. None of these films performed well at the box office, making it an exceptionally mediocre year for Akshay. This came as a shock to the industry, especially after his 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the first big hit after the theatres resumed operations since the lockdown.