Ram Setu first teaser: Akshay Kumar’s archaeologist goes on a deep-sea diving mission to save Lord Rama’s bridge

The teaser for Ram Setu, featuring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez has just dropped. In the new video, Akshay Kumar plays the role of an archaeologist who is on a desperate mission to save the mythical Ram Setu. He wears a suit that is uncannily similar to a spacesuit as he dives underwater. The plot is still a mystery but we understand that Akshay has only three days to save the Ram Setu, which seems to be referring to the mythical bridge built by the vanar sena in Ramayana. There are quick glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha and Satyadev Kancharan.

The tension-filled teaser sees Akshay running through forests, and sliding down muddy paths, battling explosions and bullets. If you are reminded of The Mummy, National Treasure and Titanic while watching the teaser, well, you are not alone.

Ram Sethu is referred a chain of limestone shoals located between Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. According to Ramayana, Rama built the bridge when he reached Lanka to rescue Sita from Raavana. Earlier, Akshay had described the film as a “bridge between generations past, present and future”. The film was announced on Diwali 2020 with a poster in which Akshay is seen standing against an image of Lord Ram. The caption of the poster read, “Myth or reality?” In the teaser, we are also given glimpses of the underwater bridge.

Ram Setu has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions.

Ram Setu happens to be Akshay’s fifth film in the year, after Cuttputtli, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan.