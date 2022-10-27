scorecardresearch
Ram Setu box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film sees a dip, but still out-performs Thank God

Ram Setu box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film sees a drop after a splendid opening day, but all eyes are on the weekend.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar in Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, witnessed a drop at the box office on its second day of release. The action-adventure film, which cashed in on the Diwali festivities, saw a 25 per cent drop on its second day and earned Rs 11 crore approximately according to Box Office India, bringing its total collection to around Rs 26 crore. The film seems to have steamrolled over its competition, Thank God, a comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Thank God could only earn around Rs 6 crore on its second day.

Also Read |Ram Setu review: Akshay Kumar’s film is all very Amar Chitra Katha without the story-telling skills

Nevertheless, the first weekend is crucial for Ram Setu, and it remains to be seen if the film picks up and sees better trends. The numbers are still hopeful for Akshay Kumar, who has had an unlucky streak this year, as three of his films, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan had underwhelming performances at the box office. By that standard, Ram Setu’s opening day was the star’s best this year.  While Bachchhan Paandey minted around Rs 13 crore on its first day (before crashing), the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earned around Rs 10.60 crore and Raksha Bandhan could only scrape around Rs 8.20 crore.

If Ram Setu continues to perform well, it might bring hope overall to Bollywood, as the film industry collectively has seen a spate of high-budget flops, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, among others. There have only been a handful of hits this year, with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Meanwhile, the South Indian film industries have seen the stupendous success of several films, such as RRR, Kantara and KGF Chapter 2.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 08:46:07 am
