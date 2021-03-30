Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar reveals first look as an archaeologist, asks fans for their feedback

Akshay Kumar plays the role of an archaeologist in Ram Setu. (Photos: Akshay Kumar, Lyca Productions/ Twitter)

As Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu began shooting, the actor took to his social media platforms on Tuesday morning to reveal the first look of his character in the film. Akshay plays an archaeologist in the film.

He wrote, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film.” Akshay was seen wearing glasses and a stole around his neck in the photo, with longer hair.

The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrratt@Abundantia_Ent@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/beI6p0hO0I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2021

Akshay, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharruccha had visited Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the muhurat of the Abhishek Sharma directorial earlier this month. The shooting of the film has started at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai.

Akshay earlier described the film as a “bridge between generations past, present and future.” It is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, who has previously helmed films like Tere Bin Lade, The Zoya Factor and the recent Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video will be co-producing the Akshay Kumar starrer action-adventure drama, which is touted as a story rooted in “Indian culture and historical heritage”. The other two production houses backing the film are Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Following Ram Setu’s theatrical release, it will streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Akshay has wrapped up Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Rey. Apart from Ram Setu, the National Award winning actor is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s directorial cop thriller — Sooryavanshi, and spy thriller — Bell Bottom.