As Ram Kapoor faces backlash over infidelity remark, wife Gautami supports with ‘only love’

Ram Kapoor recently found himself at the centre of an online debate after saying that infidelity in a marriage is “not a deal breaker” during an episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. His comments drew strong reactions both on social media and within the show. Amid the ongoing conversation, his wife, Gautami Kapoor, has publicly expressed her support for him.

Gautami shared a cheerful picture with Ram on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Only love ❤️❤️ @ramkapoor.” She also reposted a video of Sadhguru speaking about love and trust, seemingly echoing the sentiment. In the clip, he says, “If love is true, it will happen without an object. If it’s really genuine true love, it will happen. What it means is you have made your emotions very pleasant… Everything that you behold you have a certain pleasantness towards it, that is love.”

Instagram story of Gautami Kapoor Instagram story of Gautami Kapoor

What Ram Kapoor said?

The controversy began on a recent episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, where Ram spoke about forgiveness in long-term relationships while discussing infidelity. During the conversation, Shreya Kalra asked, “You know your partner cheated on you, so what is the solution? Do you explore other options because you don’t feel the same connection?” The discussion followed Harshad Chopda’s revelation that his girlfriend had cheated on him with his best friend. Responding to the question, Ram said, “No, you have to find the connection again.”

He further explained, “If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard, and it’s a journey. You have to work at it every day. Sometimes, after 20-25 years, you have highs and lows, good and bad periods. In the bad phase, if one partner makes a mistake and ends up cheating, and you can’t live without them or the children, and want the best for the family, then time heals everything, and nothing is a deal breaker.”

‘We make our wives feel so loved and secure’

During another conversation on the show, Ram also spoke about his on-screen kissing scenes and Gautami’s reaction to them. The discussion began when Madhuri Grover said it would be difficult for a star wife to watch her husband kiss someone on screen. Disagreeing with the view, Ram responded, “I disagree, I will give you my wife’s number, and you can talk to her.”

Also Read | Ram Kapoor misbehaves with Lock Upp host Farah Khan: ‘Nikal do, I am not going to change’

He went on to add, “It’s not easy at all, but we make our wives feel so loved and secure; it’s our responsibility to make them feel safe. I have kissed three different actresses on screen, all three times Gautami has never had an issue. She has happily said yes every time because I make her feel comfortable and in love, so she doesn’t need to bother about it. She knows it’s my job, and I call myself a professional. I did Indian television’s first lip-to-lip kiss with Sakshi Tanwar. It became a huge controversy. The way Gautami told me, ‘make me proud’, I knew she was happy that her husband was making history.”

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About Ram and Gautami Kapoor

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor first met on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir. What began as a friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and the couple got married in 2003. They are parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks.

About Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm and is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.