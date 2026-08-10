Ram Gopal Varma announces Police Company: ‘Squad that killed 300 gangsters in 7 years’

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to turn his gaze back to the dark alleys of the Mumbai underworld to make a film about an establishment that’s “more dangerous” than D Company, the organised crime syndicate founded by gangster and mob boss Dawood Ibrahim. The director himself made the announcement on social media, revealing that the central character, a police officer, will be played by Harshvardhan Rane, who rose to fame in Bollywood with his role in Haseen Dillruba (2021).

Titled Police Company, the movie’s tagline states, “It is more dangerous than D Company.” Explaining the essence of the title and the concept of the film, Varma wrote on social media, “The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company.”