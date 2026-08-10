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Ram Gopal Varma announces Police Company: ‘Squad that killed 300 gangsters in 7 years’
Ram Gopal Varma announces his next crime drama, Police Company, starring Harshvardhan Rane as encounter specialist Daya Nayak.
Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to turn his gaze back to the dark alleys of the Mumbai underworld to make a film about an establishment that’s “more dangerous” than D Company, the organised crime syndicate founded by gangster and mob boss Dawood Ibrahim. The director himself made the announcement on social media, revealing that the central character, a police officer, will be played by Harshvardhan Rane, who rose to fame in Bollywood with his role in Haseen Dillruba (2021).
Titled Police Company, the movie’s tagline states, “It is more dangerous than D Company.” Explaining the essence of the title and the concept of the film, Varma wrote on social media, “The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company.”
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What is Police Company about?
Opening up further about the film, the director wrote, “After Dawood Ibrahim brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his gang into a company and then left for Dubai, leaving his protégé Chhota Rajan to head the operations of D Company.”
“Subsequently, a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which, in turn, caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld. Taking advantage of the situation, many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot, creating a massive outburst of criminal activities. The system was completely failing to halt the gang activities, which, in turn, was attracting a lot of young men from places like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar etc to join the underworld companies,” he recalled.
HARSHVARDHAN RANE as DAYA NAYAK in POLICE COMPANY pic.twitter.com/oNlFvnlsUn
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026
3 more pics of HARSHVARDHAN RANE as DAYA NAYAK in POLICE COMPANY pic.twitter.com/PKqn5BNFi6
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026
Harshvardhan Rane to play character inspired by Daya Nayak
Varma added, “In a panicky situation, a special squad was created, which, between 1997 and 2004, killed more than 300 gangsters. Police Company is the story inspired by that squad and will be based on one of its team members, Daya Nayak, played by Harshvardhan Rane.”
Mentioning that Police Company will feature a huge ensemble cast, Ram Gopal Varma added that further details about the project will be revealed soon. In separate posts, Varma also unveiled Harshvardhan Rane’s look from the movie.
One of the most influential filmmakers in modern Bollywood, RGV rose to nationwide fame through his crime dramas, particularly those set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, such as Satya (1998) and Company (2002). Varma is currently working on the horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.
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