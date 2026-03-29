‘Paralysed by brilliance’: Ram Gopal Varma slams Bollywood’s ‘loud silence’ over Dhurandhar 2’s box office roar

Ram Gopal Varma has never been one to hold back, and his latest comment on the box office run of Dhurandhar The Revenge is no different. The filmmaker took to X to call out what he described as a telling silence from the Hindi film industry in the wake of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster, and his post has since drawn significant attention online.

In the tweet, Varma said that Dhar had “exploded an atomic bomb right under the film industry” and found it shocking that the response from peers had been largely muted. He offered three possible explanations for the quiet, each more pointed than the last. Either the film’s success had sent everyone into a state of shock, or colleagues were privately dismissing it as propaganda and waiting for it to pass, or they were simply paralysed by the realisation that what they had been making could not measure up.