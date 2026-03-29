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‘Paralysed by brilliance’: Ram Gopal Varma slams Bollywood’s ‘loud silence’ over Dhurandhar 2’s box office roar
Ram Gopal Varma called out the Hindi film industry's silence on Dhurandhar 2's record box office run, urging colleagues to study Aditya Dhar's film seriously or risk irrelevance.
Ram Gopal Varma has never been one to hold back, and his latest comment on the box office run of Dhurandhar The Revenge is no different. The filmmaker took to X to call out what he described as a telling silence from the Hindi film industry in the wake of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster, and his post has since drawn significant attention online.
In the tweet, Varma said that Dhar had “exploded an atomic bomb right under the film industry” and found it shocking that the response from peers had been largely muted. He offered three possible explanations for the quiet, each more pointed than the last. Either the film’s success had sent everyone into a state of shock, or colleagues were privately dismissing it as propaganda and waiting for it to pass, or they were simply paralysed by the realisation that what they had been making could not measure up.
Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry .
I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2 ‘s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film…
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 29, 2026
Ram Gopal Varma went on to call it “extremely unwise” to ignore what Dhurandhar 2 had achieved, and urged his fellow filmmakers to treat the film as a crash course in cinema. His closing line drew a firm line in the sand, warning that those who failed to take the film seriously risked being “buried forever in the graveyard of pre-March 19th, 2026 cinema.”
The tweet lands at a moment when the numbers backing his argument are hard to dispute. The film has crossed the Rs 1,200 crore gross mark in India within 11 days of release, set a global first-week record for a Hindi film, and surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of films like Jawan, Pathaan, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR, according to Sacnilk.
Whether or not the industry responds publicly, Ram Gopal Varma’s post captures a sentiment that trade observers have been noting for days: that Dhurandhar 2 has shifted the benchmark for what a Hindi film can do at the box office, and that the conversation around it is only growing louder.
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