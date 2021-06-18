Ram Gopal Varma shares throwback picture from sets of Kalyug, asks fans to identify child actor

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma went down memory lane on Friday as he shared a throwback picture featuring Raj Babbar, Rekha and a child actor. RGV asked fans to identify the young actor. Sharing the photo, RGV wrote, “Guess who the boy is?”

The photo shared by RGV is from the film Kalyug. Released in 1981, it was a crime thriller directed by Shyam Benegal and produced by Shashi Kapoor.

After giving a chance to Twitterati to identify the child actor, RGV, in his following tweet, revealed that the boy in the monochrome photo is none other than Urmila Matondkar. He wrote, “The BOY is the RANGEELA GIRL ⁦ @UrmilaMatondkar in a pic from KALYUG.”

Guess who the boy is ? pic.twitter.com/K1G8PsGOOm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 18, 2021

Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar worked together on films like Rangeela, Satya and Bhoot. Recently, the filmmaker said Rangeela was an ode to Matondkar’s beauty. “She (Urmila) worked in my Telugu film Gaayam and when I saw her dancing, I felt mesmerised. In fact, she is the main reason why I was inspired to make the film (Rangeela). It was to capture her beauty,” RGV told PTI.