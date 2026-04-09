Ram Gopal Varma celebrates birthday with Manoj Bajpayee, Genelia Deshmukh; says ‘Stabbing my past with a knife called Dhurandhar 2’

Ram Gopal Varma has never really done birthdays the conventional way. This year was no different.

The filmmaker, who turned 64 on Tuesday, took to social media on Thursday to share inside pictures from his birthday celebration, paired with a tweet that read: “STABBING my PAST with a KNIFE called Dhurandhar2.” The gathering included Manoj Bajpayee, Genelia Deshmukh, Isha Koppikar and several others from the industry. The cake featured visuals and titles of Ram Gopal Varma’s iconic films.

STABBING my PAST with a KNIFE called #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/nM8niWGnlv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 9, 2026

For anyone who has followed Ram Gopal Varma’s recent tweets, the statement was not entirely surprising. Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, released on March 19, simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025 and grossed approximately 1,300 crore rupees worldwide. For RGV, watching Dhurandhar films have been something of a turning point.

In a recent post, the filmmaker called Dhurandhar 2 a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers on dumbed-down, over-the-top cinema, saying it was a warning for those who demanded that audiences leave their brains at home. He went further, writing that the film would be a “Sholay x 100 level magnificence” and describing it as “the birth of a new cinematic order.”

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21 LIVE Updates

What’s next for Ram Gopal Varma?

Ram Gopal Varma is now working on a film titled Syndicate, which he recently said his ode to his “new guru Aditya Dhar,” the same way Satya, Company, and Sarkar were his ode to his old inspiration, Francis Ford Coppola.

Born on April 7, 1962, RGV made his entry into Telugu cinema with the path-breaking crime thriller Siva in 1989, a film that rewrote the rules of what a commercial action film could look like. He followed it with Rangeela, Satya, Company and Sarkar, building a reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most fearless and technically sharp directors. In recent years, that reputation had taken some hits, with several projects failing to land.