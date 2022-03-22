scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Must Read

Ram Gopal Varma says he ‘hated’ The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to RGV’s review

Ram Gopal Varma posted a video on YouTube giving his reaction to The Kashmir Files. In the video, he said he was reviewing a movie for the first time.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2022 4:24:08 pm
ram gopal varma rgv kashmir files reviewRam Gopal Varma shared his review of The Kashmir Files on his YouTube channel.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to Ram Gopal Varma’s review to his latest film, The Kashmir Files. RGV had, in a strong worded review to the recent hit, said he “hated” the movie, as he explained how it changed his views.

“I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I learned, whatever I thought was right and whatever I thought was in at multiple times. I can’t go back and I can’t reinvent myself and can’t rethink now, ‘Oh, this is how it should be made’. No, can’t. So I hate Kashmir Files whether it is the director or acting style or it is the way the screenplay was made,” Varma said in the video on his YouTube channel. He tweeted a part of the video as well.

Also read |Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files: ‘Wanted to make a sensitive film that has universal resonance’

RGV said this was the first time he was reviewing a movie, adding, “I hate all of them because you guys made me and all of the filmmakers I would say lose our identity… I hate all the people associated with Kasmir files but I love Vivek Agnihotri for making this happen.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Varma also shared sone links of documents along with a series of tweets where he wrote, “How #kashmirifiles killed Bollywood… Check link” and “More than anything else #KashmiriFiles has forced Bollywood to take audiences seriously and not anymore presume them to be mind less dumbos who will only see Masala films check link.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri retweeted his review and wrote, “You hate #TheKashmirFiles @RGVzoomin and that’s why I love you.”

Also read |Kangana Ranaut calls The Kashmir Files ‘sachi wali blockbuster’, targets ‘movie mafia’: ‘I am doing my bit’

The Kashmir Files is headed for Rs 200 crore mark at the theatres. Owing to a strong word of mouth promotion, the film is rivalling even the box office behemoth Baahubali: The Conclusion in its second week.

The Kashmir Files dramatises the events surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement