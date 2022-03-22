Ram Gopal Varma says he ‘hated’ The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to RGV’s review

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to Ram Gopal Varma’s review to his latest film, The Kashmir Files. RGV had, in a strong worded review to the recent hit, said he “hated” the movie, as he explained how it changed his views.

“I hate Kashmir Files because it destroyed whatever I learned, whatever I thought was right and whatever I thought was in at multiple times. I can’t go back and I can’t reinvent myself and can’t rethink now, ‘Oh, this is how it should be made’. No, can’t. So I hate Kashmir Files whether it is the director or acting style or it is the way the screenplay was made,” Varma said in the video on his YouTube channel. He tweeted a part of the video as well.

RGV said this was the first time he was reviewing a movie, adding, “I hate all of them because you guys made me and all of the filmmakers I would say lose our identity… I hate all the people associated with Kasmir files but I love Vivek Agnihotri for making this happen.”

Varma also shared sone links of documents along with a series of tweets where he wrote, “How #kashmirifiles killed Bollywood… Check link” and “More than anything else #KashmiriFiles has forced Bollywood to take audiences seriously and not anymore presume them to be mind less dumbos who will only see Masala films check link.”

On March 11th 2022 , DADASAHEB PHALKE’s old BOLLYWOOD was brutally killed by #kashmirifiles in order to give birth to a new VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’s BOLLYWOOD ..In years to come all film people will be dying to get honoured with VIVEK AGNIHOTRI AWARD — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 22, 2022

Top 7 production houses of Bollywood will cease to be at the top and will lose their control on the film industry because #kashmirifiles proved that anyone from anywhere can come to sit on top which is ultimate democratisation of cinema . check link https://t.co/GdXBhXMYMy — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 21, 2022

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri retweeted his review and wrote, “You hate #TheKashmirFiles @RGVzoomin and that’s why I love you.”

The Kashmir Files is headed for Rs 200 crore mark at the theatres. Owing to a strong word of mouth promotion, the film is rivalling even the box office behemoth Baahubali: The Conclusion in its second week.

The Kashmir Files dramatises the events surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.