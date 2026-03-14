Ram Gopal Varma says Aditya Dhar told him Dhurandhar was inspired by Satya and Company: ‘I mixed them and added patriotism’

Ram Gopal Varma is at it once again. Since Dhurandhar released in December last year, he has been one of the film’s most vocal supporters, frequently praising both the film and its director, Aditya Dhar. Now, he has spoken again about Dhar’s work, suggesting that the filmmaker may have drawn inspiration from some of Varma’s own iconic films such as Satya and Company while making the gangster action drama.

‘I was influenced by Satya and Company’: Aditya Dhar told RGV

“See, whether Aditya Dhar did it consciously or not, eventually, all filmmakers will go back to something they’ve seen, or they got inspired by, and they’re bound to be influenced,” he said in a chat with DNA India. He then went on to add, “For me, Shiva was inspired by Bruce Lee’s Return of the Dragon and Sunny Deol’s Arjun. Satya was a bit of The Godfather and The Goodfellas. So likewise, when I spoke to Aditya, he told me, ‘I was mainly influenced by Satya and Company, and then I mixed them, and put some patriotism’. That was his first idea.”