Ram Gopal Varma to helm Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ram Gopal Varma plans to make another biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Ram Gopal Varma plans to make another biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

After the stupendous success of Sanju, Ram Gopal Varma has now declared that he will make a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and this one will tell the true story. Hirani’s film has received much acclaim but many have criticised the project for being too soft on Sanjay Dutt’s image. Many of the episodes presented Sanjay as a victim of circumstances and Ram Gopal Varma has now taken it upon himself to present the hard facts. He confirmed to Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I am making the film.”

The film is tentatively titled Sanju: The Real Story. As per the report, Varma plans to explore the events that led to his arrest in 1993. The men who were threatening his family and the events that actually happened when he acquired the guns. Sanju does talk about these episodes but Varma plans to show how the weapons were delivered and later destroyed.

When asked who will play Sanjay in the film, RGV said, “Details later.” The report also suggests that RGV has been meeting with many investigators and cops related to Dutt’s case so he can gather all the information.

The recently released Sanju has earned over 300 crore at the box office. With Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead role, director Rajkumar Hirani has managed to impress his audience once again. The film was narrated as a father-son story with Paresh Rawal playing the role of Sunil Dutt. Sanju also starred Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor among others.

