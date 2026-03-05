‘They know me for 30 years’: Ram Gopal Varma reveals the truth behind his feud with Boney Kapoor over Sridevi

Ram Gopal Varma has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Sridevi. He found himself embroiled in controversy after describing his obsession with her in his book Guns and Thighs: The Story of My Life, where he wrote about his admiration for her beauty and acting skills. It was also reported that Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor, had called him “crazy, bonkers, and a pervert” following the same. In a recent interaction, RGV spoke about his tiff with Boney over his choice of words to describe his admiration for Sridevi.

RGV on tiff with Boney Kapoor

In an interaction with Vickey Lalwani, RGV was asked if he met Boney Kapoor after the controversy and what his reaction was to the writing in the book. He said, “Yes, I met him. I keep meeting him even now. I spoke to him just a month back.” When asked if Boney confronted him, he said, “No nothing, they all know me from some 30 years.”