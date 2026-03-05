Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘They know me for 30 years’: Ram Gopal Varma reveals the truth behind his feud with Boney Kapoor over Sridevi
Ram Gopal Varma spoke about his tiff with Boney Kapoor over his choice of words to describe his admiration for Sridevi.
Ram Gopal Varma has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Sridevi. He found himself embroiled in controversy after describing his obsession with her in his book Guns and Thighs: The Story of My Life, where he wrote about his admiration for her beauty and acting skills. It was also reported that Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor, had called him “crazy, bonkers, and a pervert” following the same. In a recent interaction, RGV spoke about his tiff with Boney over his choice of words to describe his admiration for Sridevi.
RGV on tiff with Boney Kapoor
In an interaction with Vickey Lalwani, RGV was asked if he met Boney Kapoor after the controversy and what his reaction was to the writing in the book. He said, “Yes, I met him. I keep meeting him even now. I spoke to him just a month back.” When asked if Boney confronted him, he said, “No nothing, they all know me from some 30 years.”
RGV shared that the equation between him and Boney is fine and blamed it on people feeding negativity to Boney. “Most of the time when suppose someone is not available and they are asked, ‘You know what Ramu said?’ That will sometimes kind of provoke them to say ‘what is wrong with him’ and all that. But after that in a phone call, it will get sorted out.” When asked if it all got sorted out, RGV responded, “Yes.”
RGV was also quizzed about his comment about Janhvi Kapoor and not being willing to work with her because she doesn’t remind him of Sridevi. He said, “I didn’t say that. I mean, I have no project with her. That’s all. I never compared her to Sridevi.” When asked if Khushi Kapoor reminds him of Sridevi, he said, “no”.
What did RGV write about Sridevi in his book?
In his book Guns and Thighs, Ram Gopal Varma wrote about Sridevi. He had worked with her in Kshana Kshanam (1991) and Govinda Govinda (1994): “She is one of the sexiest and most beautiful women God ever created, and I think he creates such exquisite pieces of art only once in a million years.” Maintaining that Kshana Kshanam was “my love letter to her,” he recalled, “We were shooting for the climax of the movie in Nandyal, and the whole town came to a standstill. Banks, government offices, schools, colleges, everything in town stopped functioning as everyone wanted to see Sridevi.”
He added, “The woman who was the object of lust of the entire nation’s male population, was suddenly left all alone in the world till Boney Kapoor stepped in to fill the vacuum. So, straight from her superstardom, magazine covers and her dazzling beauty on the silver screen, I saw her in Boney’s house serving tea like an ordinary housewife. I hated Boney Kapoor for bringing that angel down from heaven to such an ordinary, humdrum existence.”
