RGV says film with Mohit Suri will be ‘larger’ than Dhurandhar, ‘more rooted’ than Satya

Fans of Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri were pleasantly surprised to see the former drop a picture with his fellow filmmaker on his social media handles on Sunday, along with an interesting announcement. “Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are cooking together a love dish full of gangster curry. Details to be served very soon,” wrote Varma in the caption.

Varma took to his X handle on Monday morning to share more details of the collaboration with Suri. He clarified that he’s co-producing the movie, and has written the screenplay, while Suri would be directing it. “Yes, I wrote the script. but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension,” wrote Varma.

He revealed that the film will be set in his signature world of the Mumbai underworld of the 1990s, in the times of the split between notorious gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. It’ll also entail “how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings, which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the ’93 serial blasts,” added the filmmaker.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

While the worldbuilding and the genre are right up Varma’s alley, he claimed that Suri brought his own brand of “from-the-heart characters, superlative emotional music, and never-before-thought-of ultra-realistic action”. He described their mix as the contrast “if (Francis Ford) Coppola directed Jaws (1975) or (Steven) Spielberg directed The Godfather (1972)”.

“But their character mastery is the commonality, and after seeing his vision for what I wrote, I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than Dhurandhar, and much more rooted than Satya in its heart,” concluded Varma. Varma has been all praise for Aditya Dhar’s recent blockbuster spy franchise Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, even hailing it as superior to his own 1998 seminal gangster film Satya, starring Manoj Bajpayee as memorable gangster Bhiku Mhatre.

‘Ram Gopal Varma is back’

Varma has completed the shoot of his next film, Police Station Mein Bhoot, in which he reunites with Bajpayee 10 years after their 2015 political thriller Sarkar 3. Bajpayee told SCREEN earlier this year that the filmmaker is back in form, and will surprise everyone with their next film, which also stars Genelia D’Souza and Ramya Krishnan.

“I realized that Ramu, the kid, is back. He used to be that kid in a candy store when he made all those great films. I don’t know how that happened,” said Bajpayee. “I’d get my scenes right before the shot. Then I’d just be finding time, getting a quiet corner on a very noisy set, memorizing and rewriting those lines, sitting with the co-actors to make it really work. So, he was throwing so many things at me, which kept me on my toes,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read — Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar film loses 1400 screens to Hanuman Ansh, earns Rs 7.35 cr

Varma is currently filming a cop thriller, Police Company, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, in which Harshvardhan Rane plays Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri is all set to reunite with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the newcomer couple from his blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara from last year.