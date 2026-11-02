RGV hits back as Dhruv Rathee links Andhra chainsaw attack to films: ‘Like blaming Ramayana…’

After horrific reports of a 21-year-old man allegedly attacking two Class 10 female students at a government school in Andhra Pradesh surfaced online, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was quick to blame recent ‘A’-rated Bollywood blockbusters, which were full of violence and bloodshed — Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 family crime drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who hasn’t shied away from heaping praise on both the films, hit back at such claims with an analogy involving the Indian epic Ramayana.

Dhruv on Sunday took to his X handle to repost the news that a 21-year-old man, Hemant, entered a classroom at Anantapur School, while a lecture was underway. In the presence of a teacher and other students, he attacked two girls with a power chainsaw, critically injuring both. One of the two girls lost her right hand and sustained deep wounds and multiple fractures, while the other tried to protect her classmate.

“Special thanks to movies like Animal and Dhurandhar for giving templates to these criminals,” wrote Dhruv in his caption. While the two films had several violent sequences, they were both A-rated, thus certified for viewing only for those 18 years of age or above. There was a similar sequence in Animal, when Ranbir Kapoor’s character enters a classroom and fires gunshots in the presence of a teacher and students.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Ram Gopal Varma’s response

As several X users amplified and agreed with Dhruv’s post, Ram Gopal Varma took to his handle and wrote without referring to anyone, “Blaming films for rise in violence is like , blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings.” In the Indian epic, the chief antagonist Ravana kidnaps Sita, only for her husband Rama to rescue her and kill Ravana in the process.

Several X users called out Varma’s bias in his claim, since the filmmaker openly and fiercely defended both Dhurandhar and Animal, and also championed their directors Aditya Dhar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. An X user shared a clip from Animal, when Ranbir’s character barges into the classroom with a gun, and wrote, “Waiting for you to defend Spirit,” referring to Vanga’s next action thriller, starring Prabhas, which is slated to release in cinemas next year on Diwali.

Prakash Raghavadass, director of upcoming Tamil film Theenkirai, also countered Varma’s claim with his comment. “The only difference is that in the #Ramayana, it was the villain who committed the kidnapping and was ultimately killed, whereas in these new-age, high-octane action films, it is the alpha-male heroes themselves who are responsible for all the violence and sexual assaults,” he argued.

Varma also defended the violence in Animal during an interview immediately after the release of the film. “That’s the nature of a violent film and the director has been saying that from the beginning. ‘You will see what violence is,’ he had said. So you are pre-warned even in trailer and interviews. And then to call it violent, I find it funny. See the whole point of a film is to startle you and to provoke an emotion. Shock is one of the emotions. Many times I was surprised in the film, but it can be an unpleasant surprise to some people and when sudden shock comes, it disorients them,” the filmmaker told Connect FM Canada.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read — ‘People ask me for treat’: Sonali Kulkarni recalls Aishwarya Rai encounter on film set

Two years ago, in a chat with Vanga, Varma compared the gritty style of action in Animal to that in his 1990 hit action thriller Siva, starring Nagarjuna, confessing that the low-angle shot featuring Ranbir “haunts me even now”. He also lauded Vanga’s mild-mannered demeanour in real life and observed, “I never see anger in you. Maybe you reserve it for your characters or you are acting like you don’t have that rage or you are just different from the characters you create.”