Ram Gopal Varma faces Rs 29.67 cr recovery notice, film industry warned against working with him

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been served a Rs 29.67 crore recovery notice by production house Eclatant Films Private Limited, which has also issued a public warning to the entire film industry against conducting any business with the director without obtaining the company’s prior written clearance.

The notice, published in the October 24 and October 31 editions of trade publication Complete Cinema, stems from a 16-year-old agreement between Ram Gopal Varma and Eclatant Films and carries a deadline of October 30, for full payment of the outstanding amount, which includes Rs 11.38 crore in accumulated interest.

According to the notice, Eclatant Films sent a legal notice to Ram Gopal Varma on October 15, asking him to settle total outstanding dues of Rs 29,67,64,000. The dispute originates from an agreement signed between the two parties on April 10, 2010. The company has also referenced an order passed by the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2013, in connection with that agreement, though the specific details of the court order have not been disclosed in the public notice.