‘I’m earning my living because of Dawood Ibrahim’: Ram Gopal Varma says he wouldn’t have made Satya, Company if the gangster ‘wasn’t there’

The 1990s was a dangerous time in the Hindi film industry as the influence of the underworld was at an all time high. Many actors and filmmakers have admitted to receiving threatening calls from the underworld and some, unfortunately, were also shot when they refused to bow down to the gangsters’ demands. However, in a recent interaction, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he never received such calls and even claimed that the gangster loved his films Satya and Company, which were loosely inspired by their lives.

‘I’m earning my living because of Dawood Ibrahim’

In a recent interaction with Filmfare, RGV said that he dedicated his autobiography ‘Guns & Thighs’ to Dawood Ibrahim, but the publishers removed his name. He said, “I dedicated the book to Dawood Ibrahim also, but the publishers removed his name. If Dawood Ibrahim was not there, I would not have made Satya and Company, the two iconic films. How can I not dedicate it to him? I am earning my living because of him.”