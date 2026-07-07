RGV lauds Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘quiet fury’ after watching Satluj’s pirated version: ‘True art’

The celebrations for director Honey Trehan and actor Diljit Dosanjh were short-lived. Their long-delayed film Satluj (previously titled Punjab 95) finally premiered on ZEE5, only to be taken down within 48 hours following directives from the Government of India. While the film was removed from the platform, pirated copies soon surfaced online, with many viewers calling it one of the year’s finest films. The film’s removal has prompted several voices from across the film industry and beyond to speak out in its support. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma hailed Satluj as “cinema used as confrontation.”

Sharing his thoughts on X, he wrote, “Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film, but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history. This is cinema used as confrontation, where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest thumping heroism. His only weapons are a ledger and a conscience. @rampalarjun adds layers of moral rot in the institutional complicity that feels chillingly realistic.”

Praising Honey Trehan’s direction, Varma added, “Director @honeytrehan instead of sensationalising the horror unfolds the film like a slow burn investigative thriller through bureaucratic files, cremation records, and hushed conversations. This restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit that much harder because it explodes with the force of truth and not exploitation.”

Reflecting on the film’s political and philosophical themes, he wrote, “The philosophical core of the film about how a democracy devours its own citizens and then tries to erase the evidence is explored without any preachiness and that’s no normal achievement.” Varma further argued that the obstacles surrounding the film’s release only reinforced its message. “The various issues surrounding its exhibition and publication prove that any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job, and that is the true purpose of true art, which SATLUJ is.”

Calling it an important work of cinema, he continued, “It is highly courageous essential filmmaking because it unsettles, educates, and lingers. In the times where main stream chases spectacle and popcorn cinema, SATLUJ shoots out a hard reminder of what cinematic medium can truly achieve when it takes on truth and honesty.” He concluded with an appeal against censorship, writing, “SATLUJ is a film that has to be seen, shown, discussed, debated and not ENCOUNTERED like the victims in the film. My appeal to all the powers is, please don’t do to SATLUJ what has been done to JASWANT SINGH KHALRA.”

Varma signed off with the quote, “TRUTH HITS HARDER when one tries to HIDE IT. — AYN RAND.”

Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film , but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history

This is cinema used as confrontation , where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest thumping heroism.. His only weapons… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 7, 2026

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Satluj row: Why CBFC held up film, shock OTT release, government’s response

‘Taking the matter to court’

Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who plays a key role in the film, also expressed disappointment over its removal. Speaking to FPJ, he said, “I spoke to Honey after the film was taken down, and he has said that they shall be taking the matter to court. But what I don’t understand is why did they have to take it off? Even people who weren’t going to see it will want to see it now. It has also been downloaded by so many people, so even though lots of people would be watching it, the producers shall be losing out. But I want to ask, what is this freedom of speech? Tell me, I really want to know. That right is being strangled.”

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Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also reacted strongly, drawing a parallel between the film’s subject and historical injustices. Sharing a note on X, he wrote, “Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear.”

He further added, “A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations. Punjab’s mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered.”

Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their… pic.twitter.com/zb71vPhKss — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 5, 2026

Actor Ranvir Shorey also criticised the film’s removal, writing, “Utterly disappointing to hear ‘Satluj’ had been pulled! Have been waiting to watch it! For a land that has an ancient history and heritage of learning from stories, I don’t know why we keep emboldening a culture of burying them.”

Filmmaker Anurag Basu also voiced his support for the film, posting on X, “#Satluj I never thought a day would come when Honey Trehan would face what Jafar Panahi faced in Iran.”

#Satluj I never thought a day would come when Honey Trehan would face what Jafar Panahi faced in Iran. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 6, 2026

Why was Satluj taken down?

On Sunday evening, less than 48 hours after the film’s release, ZEE5 removed Satluj from its platform and issued a brief statement. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” Following the takedown, pirated versions of the film quickly surfaced online.

After the film’s removal, SCREEN reached out to co-producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. An official spokesperson confirmed, “The government has pulled it down,” while expressing hope that the film would return to streaming “hopefully soon.”

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Honey Trehan: ‘I genuinely don’t know who had a problem’

Before the film was removed from ZEE5, director Honey Trehan had thanked both the platform and producers for standing by the project while admitting that he still did not know who had opposed the film all these years. “If somebody asks me who had a problem with the film, I genuinely don’t know. I don’t have a face. I don’t have a name. Everything came through third persons or lawyers,” he told Mid-Day.

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Why was Punjab 95 delayed?

Released as Satluj on ZEE5, with only its title changed from Punjab 95, the film endured a years-long struggle before reaching audiences. Submitted to the CBFC in 2022, it remained stuck in the certification process as the board repeatedly sought revisions. Its scheduled world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 was also withdrawn after objections from Indian authorities.

Speaking exclusively to SCREEN in 2025, director Honey Trehan said the makers initially accepted 21 cuts, but every revised submission was met with fresh demands. He alleged that the CBFC wanted Jaswant Singh Khalra’s name changed, references to the Punjab Police removed, visuals of the Indian flag and gurbani deleted, and locations where bodies were allegedly found omitted, besides objecting to the film’s original title and the phrase “inspired by true events.” The dispute also reached the Bombay High Court before the producers withdrew their petition.

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About Satluj

Satluj revisits one of Punjab’s darkest periods, exploring the disappearances, alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal detentions linked to the state’s counter-insurgency operations against Khalistani militancy during the 1980s and 1990s. The film follows the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose investigations exposed the alleged illegal cremation of unidentified bodies before his own disappearance.