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Ram Gopal Varma compares Ranveer Singh to Leonardo DiCaprio; takes aim at ‘expressionless supermen’ in big-budget action films
Ram Gopal Varma analyzes the success of Aditya Dhar's blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge by pointing out that Ranveer Singh's protagonist Hamza is as gray as the antagonists of the film.
Ram Gopal Varma has been one of the foremost champions of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge ever since it released in cinemas this past Thursday. However, in a new interview, the filmmaker has analyzed it through a technical lens and pointed out how Ranveer Singh’s protagonist Jaskirat Singh aka Hamza has done “as many bad things” in the film as the antagonists, including Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal).
“If you look at it, Hamza has done as many bad things as the so-called bad guys in the film. You’re taking the perspective we’re Indians and they’re Pakistanis. But if you take all of us as human beings, they’re all caught in a situation,” argued Varma. He lauded Dhar for painting all its characters gray yet maintaining their larger-than-life aura.
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“In recent times, not to take the film’s name, two big stars are fighting in a big-budget film, and I see no expressions on their faces. This guy punches, but there’s no effect because they’re heroes, they’re supermen. They’re not supposed to feel pain like any regular human being would because they want to protect their star images for their fans or whatever the reasons are,” said Ram Gopal Varma in the interview with Faridoon Shahryar, arguably referring to Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which released in cinemas last year.
Varma then juxtaposed the synthetic action sequences of that film to the real, flesh-and-blood action sequences of Dhurandhar 2. “When Major Iqbal stabs Hamza towards the end, I’ve never seen pain be so real that I did on Ranveer Singh’s face. The last I saw a glimpse of that was Leonardo DiCaprio in Body of Lies,” said the filmmaker, referring to Ridley Scott’s 2008 Hollywood action thriller.
“So, a guy who can bleed, feel pain, and cry, he can also be a bigger hero than most templated pan-India heroes. That, for me, is the biggest sea change. The story is a very templated one — a hero working towards a lofty purpose for his country, sacrificing everything. Many films like that are being made. But the difference here is that the respect, dignity, and humanness with which Aditya Dhar has treated them that none of them looks larger than life. But they feel larger than life. There’s no artificial buildup of the characters. They’re gray,” added RGV.
Also Read – Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience
Dhurandhar 2 has already become the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. It’s also amassed over Rs 800 crore worldwide. In the sequel, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun reprise their roles from the first part, which released in cinemas this past December.