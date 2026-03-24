Ram Gopal Varma compares Ranveer Singh to Leonardo DiCaprio; takes aim at ‘expressionless supermen’ in big-budget action films

Ram Gopal Varma has been one of the foremost champions of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge ever since it released in cinemas this past Thursday. However, in a new interview, the filmmaker has analyzed it through a technical lens and pointed out how Ranveer Singh’s protagonist Jaskirat Singh aka Hamza has done “as many bad things” in the film as the antagonists, including Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal).

“If you look at it, Hamza has done as many bad things as the so-called bad guys in the film. You’re taking the perspective we’re Indians and they’re Pakistanis. But if you take all of us as human beings, they’re all caught in a situation,” argued Varma. He lauded Dhar for painting all its characters gray yet maintaining their larger-than-life aura.