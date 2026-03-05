Ram Gopal Varma defends deleted tweet on Kiara Advani’s bikini shot, calls it ‘a backhanded compliment’: ‘If you put an image like that…”

Ram Gopal Varma doesn’t shy away from sharing his unabashed opinions on social media. He has also been open about his admiration for “beautiful women” in the film industry, but this candour has often landed him in trouble, with many fans calling his remarks “indecent.” The filmmaker made one such comment when the makers of War 2 released the film’s teaser, which featured Kiara Advani in a bikini shot. RGV did not hold back and shared his thoughts on Kiara’s look. The comment sparked backlash from audiences, eventually prompting him to delete the tweet.

Now, in a recent interaction with Vickey Lalwani, RGV addressed the controversy and claimed that he does not even remember what he wrote about the actress. “I really don’t remember what exactly I wrote or what I said in the tweet because I put so many tweets, and it was such a long time back,” he told Vickey Lalwani.