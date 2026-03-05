Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ram Gopal Varma defends deleted tweet on Kiara Advani’s bikini shot, calls it ‘a backhanded compliment’: ‘If you put an image like that…”
Ram Gopal Varma had shared his thoughts on Kiara Advani’s bikini look in War 2. The comment had sparked backlash from audiences, eventually prompting him to delete the tweet.
Ram Gopal Varma doesn’t shy away from sharing his unabashed opinions on social media. He has also been open about his admiration for “beautiful women” in the film industry, but this candour has often landed him in trouble, with many fans calling his remarks “indecent.” The filmmaker made one such comment when the makers of War 2 released the film’s teaser, which featured Kiara Advani in a bikini shot. RGV did not hold back and shared his thoughts on Kiara’s look. The comment sparked backlash from audiences, eventually prompting him to delete the tweet.
Now, in a recent interaction with Vickey Lalwani, RGV addressed the controversy and claimed that he does not even remember what he wrote about the actress. “I really don’t remember what exactly I wrote or what I said in the tweet because I put so many tweets, and it was such a long time back,” he told Vickey Lalwani.
RGV defended himself, stating that the teaser was meant to evoke such reactions from viewers. “My whole point is if you’re putting an image like that in terms of a trailer – a beautiful girl in a bikini, which is supposed to provoke something.”
Calling his remark “a backhanded compliment,” he said, “I thought it was a backhanded compliment in the context of how I felt about it. Even from Rangeela days, I never keep my comments about beautiful women under the thing, I was always open about it even when I talked about Sridevi.” He added, “I will do everything the way I am. I’m not going to change myself as a person in the way. I express myself, my thoughts, and all that, but my cinema will be different.”
When asked why he deleted his tweet about Kiara following the backlash, he responded, “I can’t recall why I did that, I rarely do that.”
For the unversed, RGV had tweeted after War 2’s teaser was released and Kiara Advani’s first-ever bikini shot was unveiled. Taking to Twitter, he had written, “Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her bk, then 2 will be a b*buster”. He later deleted the tweet.
War 2 was the sequel to the 2019 film War. It starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles and was directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and went on to mint Rs 364.35 crore worldwide. It was reportedly made on a massive estimated budget of Rs 300-400 crore.
