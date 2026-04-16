Ram Gopal Varma reveals his only criticism for Dhurandhar 2: ‘Dawood Ibrahim’s portrayal was incorrect’

Dhurandhar 2 has a huge army of fans, but one can safely say that the loudest cheerleader for the Aditya Dhar film was filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Soon after the release of Dhurandhar 2, RGV couldn’t stop penning notes in the film’s praise on X as he called it the next best film after Sholay. He called the film a ‘quantum leave’ in Indian filmmaking, even calling Dhar his “new guru” and comparing the film’s impact on his own perspective to that of Satya. Now, however, RGV has opened up about the one detail of Dhurandhar 2 with which he is in disagreement, and that is the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim.

In the film, noted gangster Dawood Ibrahim is referred to as ‘Bade Sahab’ and is shown to be the one pulling the strings of the terror network of Pakistan. He is also shown as the mastermind who is conducting illegal terror operations in India. RGV, however, said that he is in disagreement with this portrayal of the gangster.

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‘Dawood Ibrahim has been shown incorrectly’

In a chat with writer Hussain Zaidi on his YouTube channel, RGV was asked about his opinion on Dhurandhar and the director praised the film’s craft at length. But, he noted that he was in disagreement with Dawood’s presentation in the film. “The only element I disagree with is that… I feel that the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim… They might have their own sources (but) I think it is being shown incorrectly,” he said.

RGV said that while he cannot say anything with complete guarantee, the information shown in the film does not match what he knows. “It’s not like I can say that with authority. But it is not falling in line with what I know,” he said. The Satya director said that while he too has been hearing for many years that Dawood has been “inactive” in his criminal activities and “is not well” but, RGV added, “He is inactive by choice, because he stopped doing anything. I believe he retired from criminal activities 20 years ago.”

Coming back to discussing Dhurandhar, RGV said that while Dhurandhar has shown a certain picture of Dawood, no one can prove or disprove it. “Nobody can be an expert, nobody can know this is the truth. We all think Dhurandhar has shown something… I can’t disprove it, and the director can’t prove it as well,” he said.

About Dhurandhar 2

So far, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1733.2 crore aat the global box office. Starring Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera among others, the two Dhurandhar films have collectively earned over Rs 3,000 crore.

Who is Dawood Ibrahim?

Dawood Ibrahim is a noted gangster who is one of the accused of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. In the years since then, Dawood’s name has been associated with various criminal activities in the country. In the late 1990s, RGV made a lot of Hindi films like Satya and Company, which were loosely based on the underworld nexus.

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DISCLAIMER: This is a factual analysis of film commentary and does not constitute an independent verification of historical or criminal events. The views expressed regarding the portrayal of public figures reflect the filmmaker’s personal perspective and artistic opinion.