Ram Gopal Varma says ‘banning social media for minors’ after Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide can have serious consequences: ‘Rationale sounds noble, but…’

Mentioning that such a ban would deny Indian kids access to diverse perspectives, breaking news, and opportunities, Ram Gopal Varma pointed out that this will ultimately create "stark competitive inequality."

3 min readKochiFeb 10, 2026 02:24 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma says restricting access to social media could have serious consequences for children.
Although days have passed since the alleged suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, the mystery continues to shroud the case, and with each passing day, new and more twisted details are emerging, casting a shadow of suspicion over the unfortunate incident. However, social media seems to still be fixated on early reports that the minors — aged 12, 14, and 16 — allegedly took the extreme step due to “excessive online gaming” and a purported obsession with “Korean culture.” As a result, a section of netizens has been demanding restrictions or a complete ban on minors’ access to social media. Now, veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has stepped forward to denounce such demands, saying the move could have serious consequences for children.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter) titled “Ban the Banners,” Varma asserted that prohibiting social media access to minors to “protect” them will, in turn, hinder their progress in the “hyper-competitive global information economy.” Pointing out that deeming social media as merely a frivolous distraction is “foolish,” he stated that it has become a “primary pipeline for real-time knowledge, skills, and networks that determine who gets ahead.” If India imposes a ban on minors’ access to social media, Varma argued, it would give their counterparts in other countries an upper hand, since they would still have direct access to platforms that teach coding, languages, entrepreneurship, science, and more.

Mentioning that such a ban would deny Indian kids access to diverse perspectives, breaking news, and opportunities, Ram Gopal Varma pointed out that this will ultimately create “stark competitive inequality.” He noted, “The ‘protection’ rationale of banning sounds noble, but it ignores how the modern world actually works. Information speed is now a decisive factor in both personal and national success. Banning access will not eliminate risks… it simply outsources the information advantage to children elsewhere, widening the very inequalities governments claim to care about. Kids will still encounter the world eventually, but those denied early, guided exposure risk entering it less prepared, less adaptable, and less informed than the unrestricted.”

Read Ram Gopal Varma’s full post here:

Maintaining that such bans won’t safeguard childhood in any meaningful way, the filmmaker stated that it would only result in a generation of “digital latecomers.” He added, “The ‘offensive content’ excuse, while real in isolated cases, pales against the systemic cost of information deprivation in a competitive world.”

