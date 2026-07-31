Ram Gopal Varma about Bollywood: ‘Directors don’t get as much freedom’

Director Ram Gopal Varma has said that Bollywood began taking accountability and discipline seriously only after the COVID-19 pandemic, when years of consecutive flops opened the door for South Indian cinema to take over the national market.

Speaking on Great Andhra, Ram Gopal Varma said the Hindi film industry now operates on a corporate model where budgets are fixed, directors bear personal financial responsibility for overruns, and nobody is allowed to simply sit on dates and spend hundreds of crores without delivering a product on time.

Ram Gopal Varma drew a line between how the two industries function. “The only thing about Bombay is there’s a bit more of a corporate culture, so accountability and discipline are definitely stronger here, like 100 percent,” he said. He contrasted this with the Telugu system, where he said neither the hero nor the director is held responsible for how much money is spent or how long a film takes to complete.