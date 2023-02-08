Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela apologises to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput return to Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple was joined by their close friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, and their family members. However, it looks like they had also invited RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela to be a part of the celebrations but they couldn’t make it.

On Tuesday, Kiara posted pictures of herself with Sidharth from their dreamy wedding ceremony on social media. She wrote in the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (We are booked for life together now). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” As soon as the Kabir Singh actor shared the photos, her fans, friends and industry colleagues extended their heartfelt wishes. But Upasana Konidela apologised to her for not attending the wedding.

Upasana wrote, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.” Upasana’s husband Ram Charan will soon be sharing the screen with Kiara in S. Shankar’s yet-to-be titled movie. The duo had finished the film’s New Zealand schedule in November last year and had also shared pictures from the same on Instagram. This is their second film together. Earlier, the two had shared the screen space in Boyapati Srinu’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

For their wedding, Kiara and Sidharth chose to go minimalistic in terms of their outfits. Kiara looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga and Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani and a matching turban. More photos from their wedding celebration are yet to be out.

Shahid Kapoor, who attended the wedding with his wife Mira Kapoor, flew back to Mumbai on Tuesday itself. His photos from the Mumbai airport were shared online.

The actor is looking forward to the release of his debut web series, Farzi. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the Raj and DK series will stream on Prime Video on February 10.