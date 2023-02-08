scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela apologises to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput return to Mumbai

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra received many congratulatory messages as they shared their wedding pictures on social media. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Koindela apologised to them.

kiara sid wedding upasana koindelaKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had probably invited Ram Charan and Upasana Koindela to their wedding. (Photo: Kiara Advani, Upasana Koindela/Instagram)
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple was joined by their close friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, and their family members. However, it looks like they had also invited RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela to be a part of the celebrations but they couldn’t make it.

On Tuesday, Kiara posted pictures of herself with Sidharth from their dreamy wedding ceremony on social media. She wrote in the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (We are booked for life together now). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” As soon as the Kabir Singh actor shared the photos, her fans, friends and industry colleagues extended their heartfelt wishes. But Upasana Konidela apologised to her for not attending the wedding.

Also read |Kiara Advani’s griha pravesh at Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi home today, newlyweds to host reception for Bollywood friends on this date

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Upasana wrote, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.” Upasana’s husband Ram Charan will soon be sharing the screen with Kiara in S. Shankar’s yet-to-be titled movie. The duo had finished the film’s New Zealand schedule in November last year and had also shared pictures from the same on Instagram. This is their second film together. Earlier, the two had shared the screen space in Boyapati Srinu’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

upasana koindela kiara advani Upasana Koindela commented on Kiara Advani’s post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

For their wedding, Kiara and Sidharth chose to go minimalistic in terms of their outfits. Kiara looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga and Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani and a matching turban. More photos from their wedding celebration are yet to be out.

Also read |When Kiara Advani shared the one ‘right reason’ for which she will get married: ‘My reason for marriage in life would be…’

Shahid Kapoor, who attended the wedding with his wife Mira Kapoor, flew back to Mumbai on Tuesday itself. His photos from the Mumbai airport were shared online.

shahid kapoor mira airport Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shahid kapoor mira airport Shahid and Mira attended Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor is looking forward to the release of his debut web series, Farzi. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the Raj and DK series will stream on Prime Video on February 10.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 11:47 IST
