Why Ram Charan didn’t do another Hindi film after Priyanka Chopra-starrer Zanjeer: ‘It is all about the instinct…’

A superstar in Telugu cinema, Ram Charan has rarely stepped out of the industry. One notable exception was Priyanka Chopra-starrer Zanjeer (2013), directed by Apoorva Lakhia. A remake of the Amitabh Bachchan classic, the film failed to repeat the original’s success. He never did a Hindi film after that.

The actor, who plays the leads in pan-Indian epic RRR along with Jr NTR, explains why he never returned to Hindi cinema after that one experiment. “It is all about the instinct and it is not that I don’t… I watch a lot of your films and love them. But, maybe, it happened to be now with RRR with Tarak and SS Rajamouli. We are open to doing Indian films,” he says.

Ram Charan, however, believes regional boundaries do not matter anymore. “RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is pan-India film,” the actor explains, “Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement.”

The actor believes more than the language in which the film is made, it is important to pick up the right movie. “To pick the right film is of utmost importance. We should feel the excitement of doing a film, whether it is as big as RRR or any other story.”

The theatrical release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was scheduled to release on January 7, has been postponed keeping in mind the surging Covid-19 cases in India and the fear of the Omicron variant. The new release date for the film is yet to be announced.