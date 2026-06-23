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Ram Charan calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ‘phenomenal’: ‘It brought the country together’
At a recent event, actor Ram Charan praised Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. The Telugu actor-producer also revealed that he watched the film on OTT.
Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, received a lot of praise from the audience, critics, and the entire film industry. Now, Telugu star Ram Charan has also praised Dhurandhar, calling it a “terrific, fantastic, phenomenal” film.
At the Republic Summit, Ram was asked about how people have stopped coming to theatres. Reflecting on the concern as an actor and producer, he said, “When there’s great cinema like KGF, Pushpa 2, or Dhurandhar, Kantara, RRR, people have come back to theatres. After the effect of COVID, all of us were a little scared whether they’ll come back. In India, the cheapest form of entertainment is still cinema. After a film, we’re all talking about it. It is a great communal activity also. Of course, if the popcorn rates come down a bit, it’ll be much better.”
Ram Charan went on to praise Dhurandhar, revealing that he recently watched it on the digital medium. “It is a terrific, fantastic, phenomenal film. It had everything falling in place in the right way, in the right tempo. Should more films like this come out? Of course. The national integrity, like India first, is very important in our forthcoming films. It has brought the country together.”
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Ram continued, “It has bcome the highest-grosser; it earned more than Rs 1800 crore. Why would this be? Box office number is nothing but the number of people who have accepted it and the footfall in theatres is what matters. If people of India are owning it and want this to happen, why not? It’s doing good for our nation.”
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hit theatres in December 2025 and minted over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The second part of the franchise, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March this year and collected more than Rs 1800 crore globally. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film after Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Both the movies can be streamed on two OTT platforms – Netflix and JioHotstar.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film, which released on the big screen on June 4, has so far collected Rs 235 crore net in India and Rs 331 crore worldwide.
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