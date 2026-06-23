Ram Charan calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ‘phenomenal’: ‘It brought the country together’

Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, received a lot of praise from the audience, critics, and the entire film industry. Now, Telugu star Ram Charan has also praised Dhurandhar, calling it a “terrific, fantastic, phenomenal” film.

At the Republic Summit, Ram was asked about how people have stopped coming to theatres. Reflecting on the concern as an actor and producer, he said, “When there’s great cinema like KGF, Pushpa 2, or Dhurandhar, Kantara, RRR, people have come back to theatres. After the effect of COVID, all of us were a little scared whether they’ll come back. In India, the cheapest form of entertainment is still cinema. After a film, we’re all talking about it. It is a great communal activity also. Of course, if the popcorn rates come down a bit, it’ll be much better.”