Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra says Bhaag Milkha Bhaag came to him unexpectedly: ‘What really stunned me was that..’

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra who directed the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag said in an interview that the film came to him 'quite unexpectedly.'

bhaag milkha bhaagA still from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which tells the heroic story of India’s legendary athlete, the late Milkha Singh, will soon mark ten years of its release. Director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra spoke about the film and said that it came to him unexpectedly and admitted that he met Milkha Singh out of excitement. 

In an interview with IMDb, Rakyesh said, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag came to me quite unexpectedly. I chanced upon an autobiography of the legendary Milkha Singh, written in Gurmukhi. So, my uncle read it as he knew (to read) Gurmukhi. I didn’t know Gurmukhi. I was so excited that I took a flight after a few days and landed in Chandigarh to meet Milkha Singh. What really stunned me was that Milkha Singh was 12 years old and witnessed the massacre of his parents, his brothers, his sister, uncle, cousin brothers and 2000 people in the village.”

He continued, “This unfortunate incident happened during the Partition of India in 1947. While millions were celebrating the Independence of India from the British Raj, millions were also suffering the Partition. The 12-year-old Milkha was one of them. Having lost everything and everybody, he jumped on a train, on the rooftop and landed in Delhi in a refugee camp where he met his long-lost sister. And then went on to join the Indian Army as he grew up and created the national record that stood for 60 years.”

The 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was written by Prasoon Joshi. The film starred Farhan Akhtar, Sonam KapoorDivya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj. 

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 17:27 IST
