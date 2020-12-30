scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for coronavirus

Actor Rakul Preet Singh reminded her fans to "be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 30, 2020 10:09:32 am
Rakul Preet SinghRakul Preet Singh is eager to resume her work. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Facebook)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday took to Instagram to share that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and is “feeling absolutely fine”.

Rakul posted a note on her Instagram story which read, “Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID 19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity.”

Rakul Preet Singh, who went into self-quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus last week, also reminded her fans to “be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Rakul has films like Attack, Ayalaan, Indian 2 and Mayday in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

malaika arora goa photos
7 photos from Malaika Arora’s Goa vacation

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement