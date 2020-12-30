Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for coronavirus

Rakul Preet Singh is eager to resume her work. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Facebook)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday took to Instagram to share that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and is “feeling absolutely fine”.

Rakul posted a note on her Instagram story which read, “Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID 19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity.”

Rakul Preet Singh, who went into self-quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus last week, also reminded her fans to “be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions.”

On the work front, Rakul has films like Attack, Ayalaan, Indian 2 and Mayday in her kitty.